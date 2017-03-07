Adare Manor Announces 300 New Direct Jobs

Adare Manor has announced 300 new direct jobs at the resort, bringing the number of personnel employed to over 350 people. The resort will be seeking to recruit personnel for these positions over the next couple of months.

The announcement was made at a reception attended by Mary Mitchell-O’Connor TD, Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation; Patrick O’Donovan TD, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport; local representatives and friends of Adare Manor.

Adare Manor has been undergoing major refurbishment and construction works for the past 12 months to enhance all areas of the resort and is on schedule to open in Q4 2017. Currently, there are 670 construction employees working daily on this restoration, refurbishment, expansion and golf course re-design project.

The resort is seeking to employ a wide range of suitably qualified individuals, from senior leadership team members, front office management, food & beverage management, assistant management, spa therapists, and a culinary team of all disciplines, to operational team members, including receptionists, accommodation assistants, waiting staff, bartenders, banqueting personnel and laundry assistants.

Recruitment for the senior leadership team will commence immediately with a view to appointments being made by the beginning of May, and recruitment for the main body of operational team members will commence in May, with a view to team members starting work from the beginning of July. The good news is that Adare Manor is ready to take applications now for these positions and individuals who are interested in working at the newly renovated 5-star property should apply now.

Colm Hannon, Chief Executive, Adare Manor, said: “We have had an overwhelming interest from all over the world in the major renovation and construction works taking place at Adare Manor over the past 12 months. During the construction stage over 670 persons have been employed on site with several others employed indirectly in the project. The major refurbishment plans are on schedule and we plan to open in Q4 2017.

“A huge amount of care and attention has been taken to ensure that the renovations honour the building’s architectural heritage as a Neo-Gothic masterpiece and embody the hotel’s signature style, while incorporating the latest in contemporary luxury and technological innovations, and comfort. In addition to the Manor House, all the historical features and landmarks around the estate are also being restored and protected.

“Adare Manor is ideally situated in the heart of Adare Village, one of the most picturesque places to visit in all of Ireland, and just 25 minutes from Shannon International Airport. We estimate that the newly refurbished property, which will employ in excess of 350 personnel directly, will welcome around 60,000 visitors annually. The property will continue to play a key role in generating revenue directly and indirectly for the local and national economy.

“A considerable amount of Irish people working overseas wishing to return to Ireland have expressed interest in positions at the resort. We are delighted to be able to confirm today that we are ready to take applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill these all of these 300 new positions, and would encourage individuals to submit their applications.”

It is estimated that the resort will contribute in excess of €15 million to the local economy annually.

The major refurbishment and construction works include upgrading and completely restoring all internal and external finishes, furniture and woodwork, and repairing all external stonework, windows and doors. The entire roof has been removed, fully repaired and put back in place. A complete upgrade to all mechanical and electrical services has been undertaken including the introduction of a new heating and cooling system for all guest rooms. The new designs by architects Reardon Smith will enhance all guest bedrooms and public areas. These renovations will honour the building’s architectural heritage as a Neo-Gothic masterpiece and embody the hotel’s signature style, while incorporating the latest in contemporary luxury and technological innovations, and comfort. A new bedroom wing will add extra bedrooms bringing the total number of rooms to 104 bedrooms; while the addition of a new ballroom will have the capacity of 350 people catering for events and international conferences. Both will be clad in limestone, complementing the architectural detail of the original Manor House.

World-renowned golf course designer Tom Fazio is leading the redesign of the property’s golf course, set to debut in September 2017, which when complete will take its place among the finest golf courses in Europe. The Carriage House (Club House) and adjoining Manor Lodges will receive a full upgrade and renovation.

The existing Manor House will enjoy a new state-of-the-art spa, pool, relaxation area, boardroom, cinema and an expanded bedroom wing.

The surrounding 800 acres of parkland, walled gardens and walking trails, will be enhanced for guest enjoyment and an extensive tree planting programme is underway as part of the redevelopment. Over 2,000 signature trees are being planted throughout the property. There are also another 17,000 whips and smaller species in addition to the topiary, hedging and shrubs. This has been a major part of the project that will add to the beauty and environmental benefit of Adare Manor for future generations.

The restoration of Adare Manor needs an energetic team to complement the renowned Castle and Golf Resort. All parties are invited to register their expression of interest in their relevant departments by linking into https://adaremanor.talentplushire.com/jobs/ and completing the on-line application and assessment process.