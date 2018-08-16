Adare Manor Wins “Hotel of the Year 2018”

The 5* Adare Manor is delighted to announce that the resort has been declared as the Global Winner of ‘Hotel of the Year 2018’ in the highly competitive Virtuoso ‘Best of the Best Awards 2018’. The Awards ceremony took place last night in Las Vegas at the Virtuoso Travel Week, the largest luxury travel trade show in the world. Virtuoso is a network of the best luxury travel agencies, with more than 17,500 advisors worldwide. They represent the best of the best in travel, with a portfolio of nearly 1,700 preferred partners, including luxury hotels from all over the world.

This year marks the 12th Annual Virtuoso ‘Best of the Best Awards’ that honour and recognize Virtuoso Hotels and Resorts Preferred Partners from all over the world. It is a great honour to receive a Virtuoso Award as properties are nominated and voted for by Virtuoso Travel Advisors from around the world. These highly competitive Awards include distinct categories, and the final and most prestigious award on the night of ‘Hotel of the Year 2018’ was presented to Adare Manor. Four other worldwide properties nominated in the category, included properties from Mauritius, Morocco, France and the U.K.

Speaking today Adare Manor’s CEO, Colm Hannon said:

“The entire team at Adare Manor are absolutely delighted and very honoured to be voted ‘Hotel of the Year 2018’ by the most prestigious group of agents from around the world in the Virtuoso ‘Best of the Best Awards’. The international competition within the luxury ‘Hotel of the Year’ category was outstanding this year and it is with great pride that we bring this worldwide award back to Ireland and Limerick. We are delighted to receive this worldwide recognition, as it is testament to the wonderful resort we have here today and its special surroundings, which were meticulously restored and enhanced with newly designed features, following significant investment from its owners. On behalf of the team at Adare Manor, we would also like to acknowledge and sincerely thank all of the designers and contractors, who worked with us and helped us create this beautiful resort.

“I would like to say a very special thank you to every individual member of our team at Adare Manor, across all departments at the resort. We could not have achieved this extremely special award without the passion and absolute commitment to perfection that each person on our team demonstrates in the way that they welcome and take care of our guests every day.

“We have received huge support both locally and internationally, and we would like to thank all of our guests who have come to Adare Manor since we re-opened. We would also like to thank the travel professionals in the USA and all around the world, who have recommended Adare Manor to their clients. Our commitment is to ensure that each guest enjoys every minute they spend at Adare Manor.

“This award gives us great encouragement in the product and quality of guest service that we have created and re-enforces our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement in reaching our vision of “Beyond Everything”.

Adare Manor reopened last November after an extensive restoration, refurbishment and expansion programme over 21 months. The resort has been meticulously restored to its former splendour, and with the addition of the very best of the newly designed features, ensures that Adare Manor can be experienced and enjoyed now for generations to come.

The newly designed luxury resort now features a new 42-bedroom wing, bringing the total number to 104 bedrooms. A splendid new ballroom with a capacity for 350 guests has been added, catering for weddings, events and Irish / international conferences. The Spa at Adare Manor is Ireland and the UK’s 1st and only La Mer Spa, making it one of the eleven La Mer spas worldwide. Adare Manor, recently reopened its newly rebuilt, redesigned and remodeled golf course, which was led by world-renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio and is fast becoming regarded among the top golfing resorts in Europe / worldwide. This was followed by the opening of the stylishly relaxed dining experience at The Carriage House Restaurant, Terrace and Bar, which opened last spring.