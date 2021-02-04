Adrian Dunbar Showcases Irish Coastline on New TV Series

Images of our breathtaking coastline will be beamed into the homes of an estimated 2 million people across Britain, when a new series – fronted by Fermanagh actor and Line of Duty star, Adrian Dunbar – begins on Channel 5 this evening (4 February).

The two-part series will follow Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar, as he travels along the western and northern coast of Ireland, reconnecting with our landscape and people. The series was devised by Afro-Mic Productions, a Belfast-based production company, and supported by Tourism Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen.

Viewers will see Adrian visit places like Mizen Head, Skellig Michael, Listowel, Inis Mór, Streedagh Beach, Yeats’ Grave, the Giant’s Causeway, the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, Mount Stewart House and Gardens and the Mourne Mountains. He will meet with celebrity chef Darina Allen at Ballymaloe House and with motorcycle star Michael Dunlop, as well as with several other friends along the way.