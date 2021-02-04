News

Adrian Dunbar Showcases Irish Coastline on New TV Series

Adrian Dunbar Showcases Irish Coastline on New TV Series

Images of our breathtaking coastline will be beamed into the homes of an estimated 2 million people across Britain, when a new series – fronted by Fermanagh actor and Line of Duty star, Adrian Dunbar – begins on Channel 5 this evening (4 February).

The two-part series will follow Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar, as he travels along the western and northern coast of Ireland, reconnecting with our landscape and people. The series was devised by Afro-Mic Productions, a Belfast-based production company, and supported by Tourism Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen.

Viewers will see Adrian visit places like Mizen Head, Skellig Michael, Listowel, Inis Mór, Streedagh Beach, Yeats’ Grave, the Giant’s Causeway, the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, Mount Stewart House and Gardens and the Mourne Mountains. He will meet with celebrity chef Darina Allen at Ballymaloe House and with motorcycle star Michael Dunlop, as well as with several other friends along the way.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new TV series, Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland. With around 2 million people across Britain set to watch the programme, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Ireland, reminding viewers of our spectacular coastline. It will help ensure that the island of Ireland stays front-of-mind with prospective travellers, until such time as they can visit again.” – Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

British Airways and American Airlines Trials Digital Health Passport

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Agents Given a Chance to Win Prizes With Launch of New Training Programme by Italian Tourist Board

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Threatens to Axe UK Services in Row With Civil Aviation Authority

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Majority of Mature Travellers Confident of Travel Within Six Months

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Copa Airlines and Panama Government to Trial IATA Travel Pass

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

German Airlines to Enforce Stricter Mask Regulations

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Hotelbeds Signs Partnerships With PROMTUR Panama

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Dubai Curbs Hospitality as Covid Cases Surge

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

ITTN Loves Travel Agents

Fionn DavenportFebruary 3, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn