Adventures for Kids with Royal Caribbean in 2021 – cruises fromjust €99pp for children

If you’re considering a family holiday for 2021, look no further than Royal Caribbean. The cruise brand has launched its ‘Kids Sail from €99pp’ offer throughout October 2020 and its applicable across all summer 2021 itineraries, including peak summer season.

Sail from Southampton and explore Europe onboard adventure packed Anthem of the Seas from €677pp or fly to Barcelona and enjoy a Western Mediterranean Cruise onboard Harmony of the Seas from €705pp – all the while, kids sail from just €99 each.

To make the most of this fantastic offer, all consumers need to do is book their holiday by 31st October.

Anthem of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas is the home of adventure, with some of Royal Caribbean’s best family-friendly onboard activities – no other cruise ship packs in more cutting edge experiences in one single day. Get your game on at SeaPlex, the largest and most revolutionary indoor active space at sea, try sky diving at sea at RipCord by iFly and experience Flowrider, the 40ft surf simulator on which guests navigate 100,000 litres of water for the ultimate surf experience. Guests can also soak in the sights from the North Star, the world’s tallest viewing deck on a cruise ship, which enables guests to take in views of the ocean, ship and some of the world’s most incredible shores from over 100 metres above sea level.

Harmony of the Seas

Exploring Europe has never been so adventure-packed with Harmony of the Seas. Guests can take their pick of adrenaline fuelled activities onboard and experience a ten-storey plunge down the tallest slide at sea, Ultimate Abyss or a high-flying zip line ride nine decks above the Boardwalk®. Enjoy deck-defying stunts at the AquaTheater and the robot-helmed Bionic Bar and in the evenings, experience dazzling Broadway performances and globe-trotting gastronomic experiences that go from Asia to the Mediterranean, and beyond.



For more information, visit https://www.royalcaribbean.com/gbr/en?country=IRL