Aegean Airlines and Dublin Airport host the Trade in Cooks Academy

Sympossio 9th Greek Gourmet Touring in association with Aegean Airlines,Dublin Airport and Aldermar Resorts were back in Cooks Academy once again ,hosting the trade to wonderful culinary experience,together with copious amounts of Greek wine and Ouzo.

The guests were bedecked in aprons and chefs hats and received expert culinary instruction from the two expert chefs,Ioannis Rodokanakis and George Chatzopoulos, from the Royal Mare Luxury resort and Spa in Crete and the Royal Olympian Resort and Spa in Olympia, both properties are part of Aldermar Resorts.

Greek dishes such as Spinach In Pastry followed by Chicken wings and legs with a delicious Cream dessert smothered in Prune coulis were on offer.