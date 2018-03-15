News

Aegean Airlines and Dublin Airport host the Trade in Cooks Academy

Aegean Airlines and Dublin Airport host the Trade in Cooks Academy

Sympossio 9th Greek  Gourmet Touring in association with Aegean Airlines,Dublin Airport and  Aldermar Resorts were back in Cooks Academy once again ,hosting the trade to wonderful culinary experience,together with  copious amounts of Greek wine and Ouzo.

Lynda Betsch,Aegean Airlines:Marlen taffarello Godwin, and Mandy Kalliontz bth with Aldermar Resorts

Lynda Betsch,Aegean Airlines:Marlen Taffarello Godwin, and Mandy Kalliontz both with Aldermar Resorts.

The guests were bedecked in aprons and chefs hats and received expert culinary instruction from the two expert chefs,Ioannis Rodokanakis and George Chatzopoulos, from the Royal Mare Luxury resort and Spa in Crete and the Royal Olympian Resort and Spa in Olympia, both properties are part of Aldermar Resorts.

George Chatzopoulos,Ioannis Rodokanakis from Aldermar Hotels meet Mairead McNally,Dublin Airport;Ciara Dunbar ,Clickand Go and Michelle Reilly,dublin Airport.

George Chatzopoulos,Ioannis Rodokanakis from Aldermar Hotels meet Mairead McNally,Dublin Airport;Ciara Dunbar ,Clickand Go and Michelle Reilly,Dublin Airport.

Greek dishes such as Spinach In Pastry followed by  Chicken wings and legs with a delicious Cream dessert smothered in Prune coulis were on offer.

The twosome of

The  happy twosome of Nivil Abraham,Confident Travel and Vinod Pillai,Oscar Travel.

 

jebby ccc

Rachel Tracey,Go Hop;Kate Walsh,FlightCentre;Tracy McAuley;Go Hop and Olivia Dellow;Flight Centre.

 

Edel

Edel Redmond from Dublin Airport lends a hand in Cooks Academy.

 

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Hainan Airlines A330-300

Hainan Airways to fly Dublin-Beijing

Michael FloodMarch 15, 2018
Read More
Happy St Patricks Day from ATTS

Happy St Patricks Day from ATTS

Michael FloodMarch 15, 2018
Read More
Emirates New B777-200LR Business Class

Emirates Unveils More Spacious Business Class Seats on B777 Aircraft

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
Job Opportunities

World Travel Centre Seeks Operations Manager

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
Eurowings Boomerang Club

Hertz Enters Global Partnership with Eurowings

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
WTM London 2017

WTM London Announces New  Exhibiting Area for Marketing and PR Professionals

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
WestJet eNews 3 Story 2 Featured Image

Ed Sims Takes Over at WestJet as Gregg Saretsky Takes Off

Neil SteedmanMarch 14, 2018
Read More
B737 Max 8

Air Canada Switches to Premium Economy on B737 MAX 8

Michael FloodMarch 14, 2018
Read More
NO REPRO FEE 14/03/2018 New Aer Lingus uniform. Internationally renowned Irish fashion designer Louise Kennedy was today announced as the designer of the new Aer Lingus uniform. Aer Lingus, Ireland’s only 4 Star airline, revealed its plans to redesign the airline’s famous teal uniform after 20 years. The new uniform design led by Louise Kennedy will launch in Spring 2019 and will be worn by all ground agents and cabin crew. Pictured at the announcement with archived Aer Lingus uniforms was fashion designer Louise Kennedy. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Aer Lingus to Redesign Uniforms with Louise Kennedy

Michael FloodMarch 14, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland