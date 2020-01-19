News

Aegean Airlines Breaks Passenger Records in 2019

Aegean Airlines Breaks Passenger Records in 2019

Aegean Airlines set a new traffic record in 2019, nearly reaching the 15 million passenger threshold. The carrier recorded a 7% increase in total passenger traffic last year, a significant achievement marking 20 years of operation.

Aegean and Olympic Air carried 14.99 million passengers in 2019, nearly one million more than the previous year, offering 17.85 million seats in total.

The increase was driven from the Athens hub (up 11%) as well as the regional bases of Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania, Rhodes and Kalamata. Domestic traffic reported a marginal increase of 3%. Load factor rates improved by almost one percentage point to 84.8% in 2019.

Dimitris Gerogiannis, Chief Executive, Aegean Airlines, said: “We achieved 11% growth in international traffic and 7% overall for 2019 by expanding our capacity, mainly at the beginning and end of the traditional tourist season.

“We will continue to invest in expanding the tourist season and by offering enhanced quality services for our customers, as this is a quest for achieving sustainable development and growth for the company, tourism industry and the country.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Thomas Cook Brand to Relaunch as OTA in June

Neil SteedmanJanuary 20, 2020
Read More

Reshma Saujani to Be Godmother for Celebrity Apex

Michael FloodJanuary 20, 2020
Read More

Planet Cruise to Attend Holiday World Show 2020 in Dublin

Michael FloodJanuary 20, 2020
Read More

Dublin Airport Celebrates 80 years and 580 Million Passengers

Michael FloodJanuary 20, 2020
Read More

WestJet to Launch Manchester-Halifax Service in June

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2020
Read More

Date Announced for CLIA Ireland Cruise Conference 2020

Michael FloodJanuary 17, 2020
Read More

Aer Lingus Unveils New Uniforms at CHQ in Dublin

Michael FloodJanuary 17, 2020
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Confirms Global Leadership Appointments

Michael FloodJanuary 17, 2020
Read More

GTI Travel Has a Vacancy for a Tour Operator

Michael FloodJanuary 17, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland