Aegean Airlines Breaks Passenger Records in 2019

Aegean Airlines set a new traffic record in 2019, nearly reaching the 15 million passenger threshold. The carrier recorded a 7% increase in total passenger traffic last year, a significant achievement marking 20 years of operation.

Aegean and Olympic Air carried 14.99 million passengers in 2019, nearly one million more than the previous year, offering 17.85 million seats in total.

The increase was driven from the Athens hub (up 11%) as well as the regional bases of Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania, Rhodes and Kalamata. Domestic traffic reported a marginal increase of 3%. Load factor rates improved by almost one percentage point to 84.8% in 2019.

Dimitris Gerogiannis, Chief Executive, Aegean Airlines, said: “We achieved 11% growth in international traffic and 7% overall for 2019 by expanding our capacity, mainly at the beginning and end of the traditional tourist season.

“We will continue to invest in expanding the tourist season and by offering enhanced quality services for our customers, as this is a quest for achieving sustainable development and growth for the company, tourism industry and the country.”