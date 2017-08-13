Aegean extends Dublin to Athens flights to the 8th January

Responding to trade and passenger demand AEGEAN, a Star Alliance member, has announced the operation of a twice weekly daytime direct flight between Dublin and Athens from 30th October 2017 until 8th January 2018.

With the extension of the summer season through to 25th October and these new daytime flights operating into the winter, Aegean continues to assert its role in the development of Greek tourism to and from the Irish market for 2017.

The winter flights operated by Aegean will be as follows:DUBLIN – ATHENS (ATH)

From 30OCT17 to 08JAN18 – Two Weekly Flights – Mondays and Fridays.Departs/Arrives

A3-647-DUBLIN/ATHENS-11:35-17:25-A3- 646-ATHENS/DUBLIN-08:35-10:50.

Aegean’s KPIs – Why are we different? Because we offer:

• Seamless connections to domestic destinations in Greece, Cyprus and beyond

• A complimentary hot meal with a choice of soft drinks and selection of beers and wines for all passengers

• Miles+Bonus Programme: Earn miles and enjoy frequent flyer benefits across all Star Alliance network members

• Access to flights and fares across all GDSs

• Spacious leather reclining seats