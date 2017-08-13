News

Aegean extends Dublin to Athens flights to the 8th January

Aegean extends Dublin to Athens flights to the 8th January

Responding  to trade and passenger demand  AEGEAN, a Star Alliance member, has announced the operation of a twice weekly daytime direct flight between Dublin and Athens from 30th October 2017 until 8th January 2018.

Lynda Betsch-Sales Manager -UK&Ireland for Aegean Airlines

Lynda Betsch-Sales Manager -UK&Ireland for Aegean Airlines

With the extension of the summer season through to 25th October and these new daytime flights operating into the winter, Aegean continues to assert its role in the development of Greek tourism to and from the Irish market for 2017.
The winter flights operated by Aegean will be as follows:DUBLIN – ATHENS (ATH)
From 30OCT17 to 08JAN18 – Two Weekly Flights – Mondays and Fridays.Departs/Arrives
A3-647-DUBLIN/ATHENS-11:35-17:25-A3- 646-ATHENS/DUBLIN-08:35-10:50.

 

Aegean’s KPIs – Why are we different? Because we offer:
• Seamless connections to domestic destinations in Greece, Cyprus and beyond
• A complimentary hot meal with a choice of soft drinks and selection of beers and wines for all passengers
• Miles+Bonus Programme: Earn miles and enjoy frequent flyer benefits across all Star Alliance network members
• Access to flights and fares across all GDSs
• Spacious leather reclining seats

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

IMG_4217

Insight Vacations Launches 2018 North America Brochure

Ian BloomfieldAugust 11, 2017
Read More
New AerLingus A330 St Carthage5

Aer Lingus Launches Winter Schedule with 300,000 Additional Seats

Michael FloodAugust 11, 2017
Read More
10/8/17 ***NO REPRO FEE*** Former Miss World Australia, Erin Holland, Ambassador of Qatar Airways at the Dundrum Town Centre Ladies Day at the Dublin Horse Show. Erin is wearing a dress and hat designed by local Milliner Jennifer Wrynne. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

Erin Holland, Ambassador for Qatar Airways, Visits Horse Show

Michael FloodAugust 11, 2017
Read More
Vibrant Irish Light, between Dublin Airport Terminals 1 and 2, is complemented with the poem, Swanlight, by the late Irish poet and philosopher, John O’Donohue

CAR Revokes Travel Agent Licence of Bookandgo.ie

Michael FloodAugust 11, 2017
Read More
Allianz Emergency Medical Assistance

Average Emergency Medical Assistance Claim Over €4,000

Neil SteedmanAugust 11, 2017
Read More
ITAA Cormac Meehan

ITAA Advises Irish Holidaymakers to Book Now for 2018

Neil SteedmanAugust 10, 2017
Read More
Job Opportunities

Travel Trade Job Opportunities in Dublin

Neil SteedmanAugust 9, 2017
Read More
300th flight destination of Turkish Airlines is Phuket. (PRNewsfoto/Turkish Airlines)

Join Turkish Airlines in Discovering Amazing Thailand

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2017
Read More
AA b-787

American Airlines Changes Check-in Times at Dublin Airport

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland