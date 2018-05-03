Aegean Promotion Offers Up to 40% Off International Routes

Aegean Airlines is offering up to 40% off all direct international flights for bookings made between 3rd May and 9th May 2018 for travel between 10th September 2018 and 30th March 2019, with a blackout period from 20th December 2018 to 7th January 2019.

Discounts

10th September – 11th November: 10% off published fares

12th November – 19th December: 30% off published fares

8th January – 30th March 2019: 40% off published fares

NB travel agents: The discounted offers are filed as private fares in your GDS:

Amadeus FXP/R,U

Galileo FQ:P

Worldspan 4P*FSR.SR

Sabre WPPV