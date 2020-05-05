AEGEAN Trade Update

Given the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions imposed by Greece, EU and other states, as well as the newly adapted measures for the restriction of unnecessary movements in Greece, AEGEAN has been obliged to proceed with the temporary suspension of its international flights, since 26th March 2020.
Following a Civil Aviation Authority directive (NOTAM), all flights between the UK and Greece have been suspended since 23rd March.
- Documents of flights cancelled on/before 10th March 2020 are eligible for
- Involuntary refund;
- Exchange into a credit voucher, requested within 6 months from the cancelled/ rescheduled flight, valid for redemption during the 18 months following its date of issue
E.g. a credit voucher issued on 31st March 2020 is a valid form of payment until 30th September 2021(can be redeemed for travel dates up to 18 months from the date of issuance) After that time, full or residual balance can be refunded.Please find below the link to apply for a credit voucher through our website:https://en.aegeanair.com/voucher-application/Applicable T&Cshttps://en.aegeanair.com/voucher-application/voucher-terms/
- Documents of flights cancelled on/after 11th March 2020, the day the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 pandemic, are eligible for:
- Rebooking at a later date to the same destination
Rebooking free of charge permitted without fees and penalties (i.e. no rebooking fee, service fee for ticket reissue, cancellation penalty for award tickets, etc.).Fare and/or tax differences (if applicable) must be collected.
- Rerouting at a later date to any other A3/OA destination
- Exchange into a credit voucher, requested within 6 months from the cancelled/ rescheduled flight, valid for redemption during the 18 months following its date of issue
E.g. a credit voucher issued on 31st March 2020 is a valid form of payment until 30th September 2021(can be redeemed for travel dates up to 18 months from the date of issuance) After that time, full or residual balance can be refunded.
- Keeping the ticket open as per below
OPEN TICKETS
For tickets issued on Aegean (390) or Olympic (050) stock and include flights that have been cancelled (UN) or rescheduled (schedule change – TK), after 30th April 2020, we are offering the option to keep tickets open for future use, regardless of the original booking class, to any destination on our network, according to voluntary rerouting T&Cs:
(https://en.about.aegeanair.com/travel-agents/helpdesk/pricing-and-fares/voluntary- reissue/).
Tickets qualifying for open status will be valid as follows:
- For totally unused tickets, valid for 12 months from the issuance date
- For partially used, valid for 12 months from the date of the first flightWhen the tickets are reissued, rebooking fees will be waived. Please note that any fare and/or tax differences must be collected.Amadeus users can use ATC and the system will automatically exclude the rebooking fee.For users of the other systems, as well as occasional cases where Amadeus ATC applies the rebooking fee, manual reissue should be used adding ‘DUE TO CORONAVIRUS’ in the endorsement box.For any no-show passengers on/after 1st April 2020, the fee should be collected as normal (DV) unless otherwise mentioned in the fare rules. Please note that for cases where the phrase “IN CASE OF NO-SHOW REBOOKING IS NOT PERMITTED” is stated in the fare rules, you may still procced with the reissue and must apply the no show fee applicable to HNOBAG fares.In order to keep the PNR active and maintain access to the original ticket numbers, as well as the booking history, we strongly recommend that you use the retain PNR function offered by the GDSs as below:
- Amadeus
- Worldspan
- Galileo
- Sabre
ru1ahk1ath31dec/keep alive PNR
TN ZZ MK1 MIS 31DEC/AN-OPEN SEGMENT IN ORDER TO KEEP PNR ACTIVE
RT.T/31DEC*OPEN PNR
0OTHYYGK1ATH31DEC
UK & Ireland Agents’ support: E-mail: uksalessupport@aegeanair.com Call: +44 (0)208 757 4722
