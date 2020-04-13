Aegean Updates the Travel Trade

All Aegean (390) and Olympic Air (050) tickets, with original date of issuance on/before 9 April 2020, including at least one flight with a travel date between 1 April and 30 June 2020, can be reissued from 10 until 16 April 2020 for the same destination and new travel dates after 1 July (at least one flight) without applying rebooking fees or collecting any fare difference. For tickets rebooked for flights operating up to 31st May, the fare difference must be collected as normal.

Below is an updated summary of the flexibility offered in reissuing Aegean and Olympic Air tickets (this replaces any previous instructions):

1.0 Fare difference waiver period: 10 – 16 April 2020 (new) 1.1 Original date of issuance on/before 9 April 2020, for any route (A3/OA) and original travel dates from 1 April up to and including 30 June 2020. Reissue must be done between 10 and 16 April 2020

Fare Difference is waived for new travel dates on/after 1 July 2020

Fare Difference is not waived for new travel dates on/before 31 May 2020

• Amadeus: A ‘Dynamic Waiver’ product functions through Auto-Reissue, allowing the auto-removal of Rebooking Fees & Fare Difference and the auto-addition of the Endorsement ‘PROJUN20TA’