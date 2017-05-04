Aegean Extends Dublin-Athens Flights for Summer 2017

Star Alliance member Aegean continues to assert its role in the development of Greek tourism to and from the Irish market for 2017, and has announced an extension of the seasonality planned for flights operated between Dublin and Athens.

Aegean has extended the seasonality for summer 2017, with flights starting on 7th June and operating through until 25th October. The airline had already increased the number of weekly direct flights from two to three during peak season, with days of operation being Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

DUBLIN – ATHENS

From 07 JUN to 09 SEP 2017 – three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

From 13 SEP to 25 OCT 2017 – two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays

Aegean offers:

• Seamless connections to domestic destinations in Greece, Cyprus and beyond

• Complimentary hot meal with a choice of soft drinks and selection of beers and wines for all passengers

• Miles+Bonus Programme: Earn miles and enjoy frequent flyer benefits across all Star Alliance network members

• Access to flights and fares across all GDSs

• Business Class service available on international flights to and from Dublin

• Modern Airbus A320 fitted with spacious leather reclining seats