Aer Lingus launches Winter Schedule with 300,000 additional seats

Aer Lingus, Ireland’s only 4 Star airline,has announced its 2017 Winter Schedule which is the airline’s largest ever boasting 300,000 additional seats to Europe and North America.

New routes

Soon to begin its direct service on 1st September, Aer Lingus will operate 3 flights per week to Miami, Florida, a new long-haul destination for winter. Bilbao, Spain is the airline’s new winter short-haul destination with a three times weekly service from Dublin.

The magic of Miami

Fare offers

To celebrate this year’s winter schedule Aer Lingus is offering €50 off roundtrips to North America, flying direct to 11 destinations from Ireland which include Boston, Chicago, New York JFK, Newark, Hartford, Orlando, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington and Toronto, as well as Miami.

Long-haul capacity

The airline’s focus on expanding its long-haul network continues this winter with 350 additional transatlantic flights from Ireland to North America, representing a 13% increase in capacity compared to last year. The Dublin to Toronto service will see a 96% increase in capacity with four flights per week, operated on a larger Airbus A330.

With daily services to San Francisco and a five times weekly service Los Angeles during peak winter months, Aer Lingus will operate up to 12 flights per week from Ireland to the US West Coast. On the East Coast the Dublin Washington service will become daily during peak months resulting in 44% additional capacity. New York remains one of the most popular Christmas shopping destinations and with services to JFK from Dublin and Shannon as well as the Dublin Newark service, eager shoppers will be able to choose from up to four daily flights from Ireland to New York

Mike Rutter, Chief Operating Officer, Aer Lingus said: “This Winter is our biggest yet with considerable expansion of our long-haul and European networks. The increasing recognition that the Aer Lingus Dublin Hub is the fastest, cheapest and least hassle way to visit North America is underpinned by a further 13% increase in transatlantic seats from Dublin this winter. The Aer Lingus Dublin Hub is now the year round choice for North Atlantic travellers whether they are travelling for leisure or business purposes. This premier position will be underscored by our new route to Miami and the increased frequency to our California gateways.

“While summer is traditionally the time of year to jet off, winter is certainly gathering pace and this year’s schedule boasts great value and choice across the UK, Europe and North America. Our 2017 Winter short-haul network marks significant investment in key UK routes such as London and Birmingham as well as European cities and winter sun destinations.”

Short-haul capacity

Aer Lingus’ European network will also enjoy significant expansion this winter with increased capacity to key European cities such as Hamburg, operating up to 10 flights per week, double the frequency of last year, as well as Zurich, also operating 10 services per week.

Winter sun continues to be a top priority with 190,000 seats to the Canary Islands up for grabs. In addition, popular destinations in France will enjoy greater frequency with Aer Lingus operating a four times weekly service to Bordeaux and seven flights per week to Lyons.

In the UK, key growth routes are the Dublin to Birmingham service boasting 50,000 additional seats and the Dublin to London service benefiting from an additional early morning flight resulting in 56,000 extra seats.

To avail of Aer Lingus’ latest transatlantic deal offering €50 off return flights to North American book by midnight Tuesday 15th August. Visit aerlingus.com for further information.