Aer Lingus US Roadshow Coming to Four Cities in February

Aer Lingus has organised a four-city Roadshow around Ireland with 14 US Convention and Visitor Bureaus to promote the increasing range of Aer Lingus destinations to North America.
The tourist boards participating are as follows and they plan to promote and inform the trade on the best of their respective destinations.
- Connecticut
- Massachusetts
- New England
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco
- California
- New York State
- Philadelphia
- Miami
- Orlando
- Florida
- Illinois
- Seattle
- Brand USA
Mark your diary now with the date, time and location of the event nearest to you:
BELFAST: Monday 19th February, 6pm to 9pm, Titanic Hotel
DUBLIN: Tuesday 20th February, 6pm to 9pm, Radisson Blu Hotel, Golden Lane
LIMERICK: Wednesday 21st February, 6pm to 9pm, Strand Hotel
CORK: Thursday 22nd February, 6pm to 9pm, Clayton Hotel, Lapps Quay
RSVP your attendance to tradenews@aerlingus.com indicating your chosen venue on the subject line.
YouTube
RSS