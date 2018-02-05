News

Aer Lingus US Roadshow Coming to Four Cities in February

Aer Lingus has organised a four-city Roadshow around Ireland with 14 US Convention and Visitor Bureaus to promote the increasing range of Aer Lingus destinations to North America.

Sampling a taste of Seattle, famous for its rich coffee culture, is Aer Lingus Chief Executive Stephen Kavanagh with cabin crew and sisters Laura and Melissa Stapleton.

The tourist boards participating are as follows and they plan to promote and inform the trade on the best of their respective destinations.

  1. Connecticut
  2. Massachusetts
  3. New England
  4. Los Angeles
  5. San Francisco
  6. California
  7. New York State
  8. Philadelphia
  9. Miami
  10. Orlando
  11. Florida
  12. Illinois
  13. Seattle
  14. Brand USA

Mark your diary now with the date, time and location of the event nearest to you:

BELFAST: Monday 19th February, 6pm to 9pm, Titanic Hotel

DUBLIN: Tuesday 20th February, 6pm to 9pm, Radisson Blu Hotel, Golden Lane

LIMERICK: Wednesday 21st February, 6pm to 9pm, Strand Hotel

CORK: Thursday 22nd February, 6pm to 9pm, Clayton Hotel, Lapps Quay

RSVP your attendance to tradenews@aerlingus.com indicating your chosen venue on the subject line.

