Aer Lingus Adds Flights to Bilbao

Aer Lingus, the Official Airline of the IRFU, will be helping to bring Home Advantage to Bilbao, Spain, with additional flights to the finals of the European Rugby Champions Cup on May 12th.

Following Leinster’s victory, Ireland’s only 4 Star airline has announced four additional services from Dublin to Bilbao.

Aer Lingus currently operates a three times weekly service from Dublin to Bilbao. The four additional services from Dublin to Bilbao will be operated by a larger Airbus A330 aircraft offering 546 roundtrip journeys for fans, These include:

Friday 11 May

EI2750 Dublin Bilbao 1420-1730

Saturday 12 May

EI2750 Dublin Bilbao 0705-1015

EI2751 Bilbao Dublin 2325-0035(next day arrival)

Sunday 13 May

EI2751 Bilbao Dublin 1745-1855

Tickets are on sale now at www.aerlingus.com and through the usual channels.