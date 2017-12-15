Aer Lingus Adds Two A330s to North Atlantic Fleet, Increases Philadelphia to Daily Service

Aer Lingus has announced that an additional two Airbus A330 aircraft will enter service for summer 2018 operations. In addition to the commencement of a four times weekly service from Dublin to Seattle in May 2018, the recently announced Philadelphia service (four times weekly from March 2018) will be increased to a daily service from May.

The peak 2018 North Atlantic fleet will comprise 17 aircraft, 13 Airbus A330s and four Boeing B757s, operating up to 34 transatlantic services daily across 15 routes.

Aer Lingus plans to significantly expand its long-haul fleet in the coming years with the delivery of a minimum of eight Airbus A321LR (Long-Range) aircraft commencing in 2019. Aer Lingus looks forward to the on-going development of hub infrastructure at Dublin Airport that will be required to accommodate this planned expansion.

The growth in transatlantic operations is a key element of the Aer Lingus strategy of expanding its Dublin Airport base into a major hub. While traditionally Aer Lingus connected Ireland and North America, today more than a third of Aer Lingus transatlantic guests transit through Dublin connecting with its extensive UK and European network.

The convenience of US Customs and Border Protection services at Dublin has enhanced the continued growth of Aer Lingus’s Dublin operation as a connecting gateway. According to the 2016 league table, Dublin Airport is the fifth largest airport in Europe for North American connectivity, having jumped from eleventh position in 2010.

Stephen Kavanagh, Chief Executive, said: “This investment in additional employment and aircraft is testament to the success Aer Lingus has had in growing its transatlantic gateway at Dublin and to the confidence we have in the opportunity to continue to build upon this success. 2018 will see us continue to offer increased value and choice and to deliver on our ambition to be the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic.”