Aer Lingus All Set to Fly Dublin-Minneapolis/St Paul

Aer Lingus had a good ambiance in the cool venue Zozimus for the trade launch of the airline’s new transatlantic service from Dublin to Minneapolis-St Paul, with the first flight scheduled for 1 July.

The Aer Lingus duo of Ivan Beacom and Liza Hammond.

These flights were to be operated by the new Airbus A321neo but due to the delayed  delivery of this aircraft, they will now be operated by a Boeing 757 in a two class configuration,business and economy.

Minneapolis is Minnesota’s largest city,it is known as The City of Lakes.It is also a great shopping destination with no sales tax on clothing or footwear. In fact Mall of America,which attracts 42 million shoppers per annum,is the largest shopping centre in North America.

It is the the state that gave two great music icons,Prince and Bob Dylan, to the World,

Linda Collins, Fiona Kelly, Sharon Fitzharris, and Amy McCabe, American Holidays.

Tracy McAuley from Atlas Travel was the lucky winner of two tickets to Minneapolis with a four night stay at the Country Inn and Suites of America,two VIP tickets to Paisley Park,Prince’s recording studio and museum with two The Big Ticket -Three Day Attraction Pass plus $250 shopping spree card for the Mall of America.

 

Travel Department trio of Alice Kelly, Stephen Mills, and Clare Doherty.

Maura Maloney from Dublin Airport won the prize for dressing in purple as she receives her prize from Ivan Beacom,Aer Lingus.

Budget Travel staff looking good in red were Aoife Dunphy,Ann Marie McManus,Danielle Simpson,and Louise Doyle.

Bill Byrne, Aer Lingus.

Top prize winner Tracy McAuley,Atlas with Sherri Mullery,Visit Bloomington.

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

