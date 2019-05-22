Aer Lingus All Set to Fly Dublin-Minneapolis/St Paul

Aer Lingus had a good ambiance in the cool venue Zozimus for the trade launch of the airline’s new transatlantic service from Dublin to Minneapolis-St Paul, with the first flight scheduled for 1 July.

These flights were to be operated by the new Airbus A321neo but due to the delayed delivery of this aircraft, they will now be operated by a Boeing 757 in a two class configuration,business and economy.

Minneapolis is Minnesota’s largest city,it is known as The City of Lakes.It is also a great shopping destination with no sales tax on clothing or footwear. In fact Mall of America,which attracts 42 million shoppers per annum,is the largest shopping centre in North America.

It is the the state that gave two great music icons,Prince and Bob Dylan, to the World,

Tracy McAuley from Atlas Travel was the lucky winner of two tickets to Minneapolis with a four night stay at the Country Inn and Suites of America,two VIP tickets to Paisley Park,Prince’s recording studio and museum with two The Big Ticket -Three Day Attraction Pass plus $250 shopping spree card for the Mall of America.