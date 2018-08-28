Aer Lingus and CityJet Join Forces on Dublin-London City Route

Aer Lingus and CityJet have announced details of an agreement that builds on CityJet’s long-established presence at London City Airport and further expands Aer Lingus’s London schedule offering. Commencing 28th October 2018, Aer Lingus will operate six daily round trips from Dublin to London City Airport on weekdays, with a reduced service at the weekend. The schedule is tailored to provide competitive travel options across the day for guests travelling on business or for leisure, with prices starting from €49.99.

The leasing arrangement between the two airlines, known in the aviation industry as an ACMI lease, will see CityJet provide aircraft (namely two Avro RJ85 aircraft), crew, maintenance, and insurance to Aer Lingus for the purpose of operating the Dublin-London City route.

The aircraft in Aer Lingus livery will be configured in single cabin layout, with guests enjoying Aer Lingus’s award-winning 4-Star SkyTrax service. From today, guests wishing to book a flight on the route should do so via aerlingus.com.

London City Airport is located 10km east of Central London and 5km from Canary Wharf. The airport can be accessed by taxi, bus or Underground/DLR. Guests wishing to access Aer Lingus’s North American destinations via a seamless transfer in Dublin Airport, plus avail of US customs and immigration pre-clearance, will also benefit from greater connectivity offered by Aer Lingus from London City Airport.

This expansion will enable Aer Lingus to increase its operations between the two capital cities to up to 50 daily flights. Dublin-London is the busiest international air route in Europe.

Stephen Kavanagh, Chief Executive, Aer Lingus said: “We are delighted to be entering into this agreement with CityJet. Aer Lingus is on an ambitious flight path and working with Pat and his team will allow us add to our extensive services to London Heathrow and London Gatwick. The Dublin to London City route will facilitate further business flows between Dublin and London and the service will provide those wishing to travel seamlessly from the heart of London City to North America with a very attractive connecting proposition, including US customs and immigration pre-clearance.”

Pat Byrne, Chief Executive, CityJet, said: “In recent years we have transitioned CityJet from being an airline serving scheduled markets under its own brand into becoming a provider of capacity to customer airlines throughout Europe. We are delighted to now add Aer Lingus to our growing list of flying partners. CityJet now employs almost 1,300 people and has a fleet of 45 aircraft flying on over 200 routes across Europe from our crew bases in Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, London, Paris, Stockholm, Tallinn and Vilnius.

“CityJet was one of the first airlines to launch services to London City Airport in 1994, having recognised the convenience and strategic importance of the airport located on the doorstep of London’s financial district. We would like to sincerely thank our loyal customer base who have flown with us over the years and we look forward to continuing to deliver great service to them and Aer Lingus on the route between Dublin and London City.”