Aer Lingus and Scoop Link Up for Independence Day

In celebration of America’s Independence Day, Aer Lingus is giving €50 off return flights to transatlantic destinations booked between 4 and 8 July – and has partnered with dessert parlour Scoop to offer four all-American flavours on 4 July, with two people winning return flights for two to North America.

To enter, residents of the Republic of Ireland aged 18 years or over must post a photo of their Stateside Scoop – bought in a Scoop dessert parlour today, 4 July – to their social media account today (Instagram stories, Instagram grid or Twitter) using the designated hashtag #TheStatesideScoop. The four limited edition flavours are Peanut Butter and Jelly, Smores, Key Lime Pie, and Cola, price €3 for one scoop or €4 for two. Scoop has three Dublin locations: Aungier Street, Ranelagh and Smithfield Tower.

The Aer Lingus 4-8 July transatlantic fare offer is valid for travel from 23 August to 30 November 2019 when booked at www.aerlingus.com.