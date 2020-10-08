Aer Lingus announce 48-hour Flash Sale

Escapes include New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington and more

Book from Thursday 8 October to Friday 9 October 2020 at aerlingus.com

New flexible ‘Book with Confidence’ booking options

You and your family can travel safely and with flexibility with Aer Lingus.

Aer Lingus today launched a 48h flash sale with direct flights to the US and Canada from €99 each way; giving us all a chance to start planning that much needed trip away for 2021. Aer Lingus’ flash fare discounts will be available from 12am tonight to midnight tomorrow the 9th of October including flights to New York, Boston and more.

Whether it’s a chic city-break in New York or baseball in Boston, there is something for everyone to look forward to next year with Aer Lingus, Ireland’s only 4-star airline.

Valid for travel between 11th of January and 31st of May 2021; those looking for a getaway can take advantage of a winter break with a walk along the snowy streets of New York or look to sunnier times soaking up the sun in Boston into late spring.

Aer Lingus is ensuring customers can book with confidence with new ways to keep bookings flexible should travel plans change. We are offering customers a range of choices. There are free unlimited changes on all routes and all fare types* so you can make changes as many times as you like between now and end May 2021. There is the option of a cash refund** on our Flex and Business fares. And from today, our Smart / Flex / Business and Business Flex fares includes a new feature so that customers can avail of a voucher up to 14 days before travel to any destination or within 14 days if a country’s travel guidance changes***. Aer Lingus is giving our customers the confidence to dream, so you can start planning your next stateside adventure today with confidence.

With Aer Lingus, customers can book with the confidence that the airline prioritises the safety and wellbeing of our customers and our people at all times. Earlier this year Aer Lingus introduced a range of safety measures in line with the guidance provided by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control). These measures include the mandatory wearing of face masks at all times by all customers and crew. Social distancing is practiced at check in, boarding gate, boarding and disembarking the aircraft. These measures, along with an enhanced cleaning system and our state-of-the-art air filtration technology as standard on our Airbus aircraft, ensure customers have a safe and comfortable flight.

The Aer Lingus 48hr flash sale is live until midnight 9th October and valid for travel between 11th of January 2021 and 31st of May 2021.