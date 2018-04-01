News

Aer Lingus Announces Additional Flights to Bordeaux for Irish Provincial Rugby Fans

Aer Lingus Announces Additional Flights to Bordeaux for Irish Provincial Rugby Fans

Aer Lingus will operate additional flights to Bordeaux for the Munster semi-final fixture against Racing 92. As a nation of sports fanatics, and off the back of the Irish Rugby team’s recent 6 Nations and Triple Crown success, this will be welcome news for eager Irish rugby fans looking to support their provincial team.

An additional flight from Dublin to Bordeaux on Friday 20th April and one additional flight on Sunday 22nd April went on sale on Sunday 1st April at 3.00pm at aerlingus.com.

Declan Kearney, Director of Communications, said: “We are delighted to continue our support for Irish rugby with these additional flights to Bordeaux for Munster fans. As official airline to the Irish Rugby team we are delighted to continue to bring home advantage for our provincial teams to rugby stadia abroad. We wish Munster the very best of luck.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 3rd April 2018

Sarah SlatteryApril 2, 2018
Read More
Irish Ferries Irish Sea Sale

Irish Ferries Floats Irish Sea Sale

Neil SteedmanMarch 30, 2018
Read More
H.E. Ivan Mashino, Croatian Ambassador to Ireland, and Croatian Deputy Prime Minister, Marija Pejcinovic Buric

Croatia Airlines Links Dublin with Zagreb

Neil SteedmanMarch 29, 2018
Read More
IMG_4075-001

Sunway Promotes the Experience of Menorca

Michael FloodMarch 29, 2018
Read More
New AerLingus A330 St Carthage5

Aer Lingus Launches Search for New North America Destinations

Michael FloodMarch 29, 2018
Read More
Cork Airport Summer Schedule 2018

Cork Airport Launches Sizzling 2018 Summer Schedule

Neil SteedmanMarch 29, 2018
Read More
WTM London 2017 Trade Deals

WTM London 2017 Facilitates Record £3.1bn in Travel Industry Deals

Neil SteedmanMarch 29, 2018
Read More
Shannon Airport Barcelona-Reus

New Shannon Service to Barcelona-Reus and the Costa Daurada

Neil SteedmanMarch 29, 2018
Read More
Air France A380

Travelport and Air France KLM Sign Rich Content Agreement

Neil SteedmanMarch 29, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland