Aer Lingus Announces Additional Flights to Bordeaux for Irish Provincial Rugby Fans

Aer Lingus will operate additional flights to Bordeaux for the Munster semi-final fixture against Racing 92. As a nation of sports fanatics, and off the back of the Irish Rugby team’s recent 6 Nations and Triple Crown success, this will be welcome news for eager Irish rugby fans looking to support their provincial team.

An additional flight from Dublin to Bordeaux on Friday 20th April and one additional flight on Sunday 22nd April went on sale on Sunday 1st April at 3.00pm at aerlingus.com.

Declan Kearney, Director of Communications, said: “We are delighted to continue our support for Irish rugby with these additional flights to Bordeaux for Munster fans. As official airline to the Irish Rugby team we are delighted to continue to bring home advantage for our provincial teams to rugby stadia abroad. We wish Munster the very best of luck.”