Aer Lingus Announces Booking.com as New Partner for Aer Lingus Hotels

Aer Lingus Hotels, now powered by Booking.com, is available via aerlingus.com and has been integrated into the airline’s wider digital channels. Aer Lingus guests planning a break away can enjoy a wider choice of accommodation comprising more than 1.4 million properties with a promise to price match, flexible payment options and excellent geographical coverage spanning 227 countries worldwide.

This partnership is another key step towards enhancing Aer Lingus’s 4-star rating that was awarded by Skytrax. Dara McMahon, Director of Marketing and Digital Experience, ‎Aer Lingus, said: “We are a value carrier. Our focus is centred on cost, efficiency and providing the very best guest experience to the 12 million guests we fly each year. Booking.com is a recognised world leader in the travel industry and is committed to offering the best value in accommodation properties across the globe, so it’s an ideal partnership.

“Aerlingus.com is now very much a one-stop-shop catering for the varying needs of today’s travellers. There are many travel extras that come into play when planning a trip such as insurance, car hire and, of course, accommodation and with our relaunched Aer Lingus Hotels we are delighted to have a fully robust offering on aerlingus.com.”

“As our mission at Booking.com is to empower people to experience the world, partnering with Aer Lingus enables us to reach even more travellers who are looking for their ideal stay,” said Bryan Batista, Senior Director of Partnerships, Booking.com. “By integrating our diverse offering into Aer Lingus Hotels, no matter where customers may be flying to, we’ve got the accommodation that’s just right for them—whether it’s a 5-star hotel in New York City, a chic apartment in Paris or a cosy country house in Tuscany.”

Aer Lingus guests can book their accommodation from the Aer Lingus Hotels micro site www.aerlingushotels.com, which can be accessed via aerlingus.com. In addition all email correspondence including flight confirmation emails, before you fly emails and any travel advisory emails will remind guests of the opportunity to book accommodation before they fly.