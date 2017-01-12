News

Aer Lingus Announces Earlier Shannon – London Heathrow Service

Aer Lingus has announced that its daily morning service from Shannon to London Heathrow will depart at the earlier time of 07.30 from 26th March 2017 and will offer enhanced business connectivity from the region.

“We are delighted to announce a more business-friendly schedule for the Shannon to Heathrow service,” said Declan Kearney, Director of Communications. “The change to our departure time from Shannon will also increase the onward-connection options with our partner airlines.”

Matthew Thomas, Chief Executive, Shannon Group, said: “The schedule change by Aer Lingus brings the morning departure forward by one hour and 20 minutes, giving our business customers the benefit of a fuller day in London, while also providing more efficient connectivity options beyond Heathrow to Europe and the rest of the world. 

“This is a very welcome announcement for the business community along the western seaboard. In addition, the return flight from Heathrow will now land in Shannon at 11.15am with the last departure to Heathrow moving to 7.00pm, from the earlier 5.25pm, allowing those visiting the region on business a longer business day also.

 

“It also creates greater outbound leisure options to a range of international destinations serviced from Heathrow, with 80 airlines flying to 185 destinations in 84 countries. We would strongly encourage all business travellers in the region to support this improved schedule on what is our busiest and most important year-round route.”

