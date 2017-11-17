Aer Lingus Announces New Direct Route to Seattle

Aer Lingus has announced a new transatlantic route from Dublin to Seattle, Washington State, which will be Ireland’s first ever direct service to the Emerald City. An Airbus A330 offering Business Class and Economy Class will operate four times weekly from 18th May 2018 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Fares to Seattle start from €259 each-way including taxes and charges, when booked as a return trip.

Seattle has strong business links to Ireland and has a vibrant technology sector that is home to some of the largest technology companies, including Microsoft and Amazon, both of which have significant operations in Ireland. The Irish-based aircraft leasing sector will now be connected directly to the home of Boeing. Seattle is also home to the world’s largest coffeehouse chain, Starbucks.

From a tourism perspective, Seattle, known as the Emerald City, sits between Puget Sound and Lake Washington on the Pacific Northwest. It is home to must-visit sights such as the Space Needle, Pike Place Market and the Museum of Pop Culture and has a noteworthy musical history.

Largest Ever Transatlantic Network

Since joining IAG in 2015, Aer Lingus has launched six new direct transatlantic services to Los Angeles, Newark, Hartford, Miami, Philadelphia and now Seattle, marking the largest ever transatlantic expansion in the airline’s history. Seattle adds 50,000 additional seats to the airline’s transatlantic programme for summer 2018, with total 2018 transatlantic capacity now reaching more than 2.75 million seats.

Future Growth Plans

As a result of this record transatlantic growth, 600 new jobs have been created at Aer Lingus. Last month saw the launch of a pilot recruitment drive to hire 200 pilots over the next three years and almost 3,000 applications were received for the first wave of 100 positions in October.

The airline’s fleet and employment will expand significantly over the next five years with the acquisition of Airbus A321Neo long-range (LR) aircraft from 2019. This aircraft type will open up new markets, expand the network and enable a new growth phase for Aer Lingus.

North Atlantic Gateway Strategy

Strengthening its Dublin Airport base as a major European transatlantic gateway is a primary focus for Ireland’s 4-star airline. This strategy delivers increased connectivity for Ireland that supports international trade and economic development, as well as growth in tourism. It also highlights the gateway connections available at Dublin from North America, the UK and Europe, with the convenience of US Customs and Border Protection services at Dublin Airport.

From Seattle, Aer Lingus will offer 24 seamless connections, via the Dublin Gateway, to UK and European cities such as London, Paris, Rome, Brussels, Amsterdam and Frankfurt. British travellers will have connections via Dublin to Seattle from cities such as Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Stephen Kavanagh, Chief Executive, Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to announce Seattle as our latest transatlantic route for summer 2018. We believe this service will offer great value choices to our guests and further enhance Ireland’s trade and business links with the USA. Since joining International Airlines Group some two years ago we have grown and strengthened our Dublin Gateway to North America and we look forward to continuing this development in the years to come.”