Aer Lingus Announces New Service from Manchester to North America and Barbados

Aer Lingus announced new services from its recently established hub in Manchester to New York, Orlando and Barbados. The non-stop daily service from Manchester to New York JFK and Orlando will start on July 29, with three-times weekly service to Barbados starting on October 20. A Boston service will begin in summer 2022.

The flights will be operated by Aer Lingus (UK) Limited, which is a UK-incorporated subsidiary of Aer Lingus Limited, and will operate flights under the oneworld joint venture, using BA’s code on its flights (which would allow them to be sold through British Airways).

The New York and Boston services will be operated by Aer Lingus’ three new long-range narrow-body A321LR aircraft – making it the first airline to operate regular transatlantic flights with this Airbus craft. The Orlando and Barbados routes will be served by a wide-body A330.

Aer Lingus’ chief commercial officer, David Shepherd, said: “We are delighted to offer high-quality, direct, nonstop, business and leisure travel options, at very reasonable prices for travellers and holidaymakers across the North of England.”

“Aer Lingus has been flying to North America for more than 60 years and we also have a proud history with Manchester Airport,” he added.

The new Manchester hub is an important development for Aer Lingus as well as a direct challenge to Dublin, but the airline says that the new services are a complement to its ‘Dub Hub’ strategy and that it will continue to connect UK and European customers to the US via Dublin.