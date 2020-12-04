Aer Lingus announces Santorini as new destination for Summer 2021

Sun seekers will have plenty to look forward to next summer as the airline will fly to a total of four Greek destinations which include the Greek islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Santorini, along with the country’s capital, Athens.

Sunset in Santorini

The Aegean escape of Santorini provides a stunning backdrop to any sun-soaked holiday, with spectacular horizon views and a dramatic vista championed by the island’s rugged caldera landscape. Santorini has undergone dramatic changes in recent years with the island’s volcanic remnants transformed into expansive cave hotels, plunge pools and rocky viewpoints. The Cycladic isle of orange skies and white chalk houses boasts a wealth of local fare served within cliff side eateries, black sand beaches and infinity views.

Visitors looking to explore can set sail to beautiful volcano-islets of Paleá Kaméni and Néa Kaméni or take the plunge themselves with over forty designated scuba sites, whilst those looking to relax can take a trip to Boutari, near Megalohóri, Santorini’s first industrial winery.

Commenting on the launch of the new route, David Shepherd, Aer Lingus Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“We are delighted to announce our new service to Santorini as part of Aer Lingus’ Summer 2021 schedule and really give Irish holidaymakers something to look forward to. With the encouraging developments regarding vaccines and the introduction of improved testing regimes we are gearing up for a busy summer ahead. Our customers can book their summer holidays with confidence thanks to our flexible booking options and travel in the knowledge that the airline prioritises the safety and wellbeing of our customers and our people at all times.”

Aer Lingus’ Dublin to Santorini, Greece summer service commences on 01 May 2021 and will operate twice weekly until 25 September 2021. One-way fares, including taxes and charges, start from €79.99. Book now at www.aerlingus.com.