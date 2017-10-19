News

Aer Lingus On the Ball to Copenhagen

Aer Lingus will operate special one-off flights to Denmark for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier. As a nation of sports fanatics, this will be welcome news for 1,000 eager soccer fans who will be able to jet off from Dublin direct to Copenhagen to support our Boys in Green as they face Denmark on Saturday 11th November.

“Irish sporting fans are renowned for their unwavering support and Aer Lingus is delighted to be able to transport the hundreds of soccer enthusiasts to Copenhagen to support Ireland as they face Denmark in their World Cup play-off,” said Mike Rutter, Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer. “While we don’t normally operate flights to Denmark we have been able to put on special flights from Dublin direct to Copenhagen. As Ireland’s only 4-star airline we look forward to welcoming soccer fans onboard Aer Lingus and wish our Boys in the Green the very best of luck.”

Mike Rutter, Chief Operating Officer, Aer Lingus

Flight Details

Outbound

Friday 10 November                     EI626     departing Dublin 12:00 arriving into Copenhagen 15:10

Saturday 11 November                 EI620     departing Dublin 06:15 arriving into Copenhagen 09:25

Saturday 11 November                 EI624     departing Dublin 07:25 arriving into Copenhagen 10:35

Saturday 11 November                 EI626     departing Dublin 09:00 arriving into Copenhagen 12:10

Saturday 11 November                 EI628     departing Dublin 09:10 arriving into Copenhagen 12:20

Return

Saturday 11 November                 EI621     departing Copenhagen 23:50 arriving into Dublin 01:05

Saturday 11 November                 EI625     departing Copenhagen 23:55 arriving into Dublin 01:10

Sunday 12 November                    EI627     departing Copenhagen 12:30 arriving into Dublin 13:45

Sunday 12 November                    EI629     departing Copenhagen 13:45 arriving into Dublin 14:55

Monday 13 November                  EI627     departing Copenhagen 13:40 arriving into Dublin 14:55Smart flies Aer Lingus - Green on White

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

