Aer Lingus On the Ball to Copenhagen

Aer Lingus will operate special one-off flights to Denmark for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier. As a nation of sports fanatics, this will be welcome news for 1,000 eager soccer fans who will be able to jet off from Dublin direct to Copenhagen to support our Boys in Green as they face Denmark on Saturday 11th November.

“Irish sporting fans are renowned for their unwavering support and Aer Lingus is delighted to be able to transport the hundreds of soccer enthusiasts to Copenhagen to support Ireland as they face Denmark in their World Cup play-off,” said Mike Rutter, Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer. “While we don’t normally operate flights to Denmark we have been able to put on special flights from Dublin direct to Copenhagen. As Ireland’s only 4-star airline we look forward to welcoming soccer fans onboard Aer Lingus and wish our Boys in the Green the very best of luck.”

Flight Details

Outbound

Friday 10 November EI626 departing Dublin 12:00 arriving into Copenhagen 15:10

Saturday 11 November EI620 departing Dublin 06:15 arriving into Copenhagen 09:25

Saturday 11 November EI624 departing Dublin 07:25 arriving into Copenhagen 10:35

Saturday 11 November EI626 departing Dublin 09:00 arriving into Copenhagen 12:10

Saturday 11 November EI628 departing Dublin 09:10 arriving into Copenhagen 12:20

Return

Saturday 11 November EI621 departing Copenhagen 23:50 arriving into Dublin 01:05

Saturday 11 November EI625 departing Copenhagen 23:55 arriving into Dublin 01:10

Sunday 12 November EI627 departing Copenhagen 12:30 arriving into Dublin 13:45

Sunday 12 November EI629 departing Copenhagen 13:45 arriving into Dublin 14:55

Monday 13 November EI627 departing Copenhagen 13:40 arriving into Dublin 14:55