Aer Lingus Black Friday Fare Offers Have Arrived

Want to visit the Christmas Markets in Munich or take to the Swiss slopes in the New Year? Or maybe a trip to the USA has long been on the bucket list. Whatever your travel dreams, Aer Lingus can make them come true with the announcement of the airline’s Black Friday fare offers – which are live from Thursday 23rd November to midnight on 29th November 2017.

Fly to the US for Less

Get the New Year off to a flying start and live the Californian dream with €100 off round-trips to San Francisco and Los Angeles. If the east coast holds more appeal, Aer Lingus is also offering €30 off round-trips to some of Ireland’s favourite North American travel destinations, including New York, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, Miami, Washington, Toronto, Hartford and Newark.

Aer Lingus transatlantic fare offers are valid for travel from 8th January to 21st March 2018. Guests flying Stateside with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meal and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon Airports.

Say Yes to Europe

Book a romantic New Year’s getaway, plan a pre-Christmas shopping trip, soak up the winter sun or banish the January blues with a cultured city break with up to 30% off over 40 Aer Lingus routes to Europe, valid for travel from 1st December 2017 to 31st January 2018.

Sun seekers can choose from popular destinations, including Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Tenerife and Lanzarote, where a warmer winter is guaranteed.

Those in search of a more cultural retreat can try out some of Europe’s best city breaks, including Amsterdam, Brussels, Madrid, Barcelona and Milan or, for a romantic twist, try Bordeaux, Paris and Rome.

If Christmas markets are your thing, grab the glühwein and head for the magical German cities of Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Munich and Frankfurt. Avid skiers can fly into Zurich, Lyon and Milan and slalom their way to the near-by snow-covered slopes. Those wanting to keep closer to home will enjoy the vibrant buzzing UK cities, including London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Smart Books Black Friday Fares

Aer Lingus North American Black Friday fare offers are valid for round-trip travel from 8th January to 21st March 2018. European fare offers are valid for travel from 1st December 2017 to 31st January 2018. All fare offers include taxes, charges and fees. Book by midnight 29th November 2017. Terms and conditions apply.