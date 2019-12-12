Aer Lingus Completes Summer Schedule with New Route to Rhodes

Aer Lingus has announced its fifth new addition to the summer 2020 schedule with news that it will commence flying direct from Dublin to the Greek island of Rhodes next

The unveiling of the Rhodes route follows the announcement of two new Dublin routes to cities Brindisi in Puglia and Alghero in Sardinia, the addition of direct flights from Shannon to Paris and Barcelona, and the Cork-Dubrovnik service moving from two flights per week to three flights per week. In addition Aer Lingus is also set to open up even greater capacity on its transatlantic network from summer 2020.

Rhodes, Magical Mediterranean

The Greek island of Rhodes gives visitors the unique opportunity to explore ancient temple ruins, relax on a beautiful sandy beach, or go for a hike on the island’s picturesque untouched west coast. By far the largest and historically most important of the Dodecanese islands, Rhodes is steeped in history and the Old Town has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site with one of the best-preserved mediaeval settlements in the world. Located just off the Anatolian coast of Turkey and surrounded by the clear waters of the Mediterranean, Rhodes is home to some of the most stunning beaches in Europe.

More Seats to the USA

Summer 2020 will see Aer Lingus’s highest ever capacity to North America with more seats on sale to transatlantic destinations. Orlando, Florida, will move from a four flights per week service to six flights per week, the Miami service will increase from two to three flights per week, and the Dublin to Seattle route will move to a daily service in summer 2020, increasing from five flights per week.

Fleet upgrades will also see some direct routes having greater capacity next year, such as Los Angeles, Washington DC, and Minneapolis St Paul – which will soon be serviced by the larger Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

David Shepherd, Chief Commercial Officer, Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to announce our first service to Rhodes following the recent reveal of two new direct routes from Dublin to Italy and our new routes from Shannon direct to Paris and Barcelona. We have focused on delivering Europe’s most popular sun destinations as part our summer schedule next year and the addition of Rhodes along with our existing service to Athens really opens up Greece and the Greek islands to Irish holidaymakers.”

Aer Lingus’s Dublin to Rhodes summer service commences from 23 May until 12 September 2020 and will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft twice weekly. For latest fare information visit aerlingus.com.