News

Aer Lingus Cork Winter Schedule Includes New Lisbon Route

Aer Lingus Cork Winter Schedule Includes New Lisbon Route

Aer Lingus has announced a new route from Cork to Lisbon as part of its winter schedule, beginning 26th October 2018 and operating twice weekly year-round. Fares start from €39.99 and will be available for purchase from Wednesday 11th April.

The Aer Lingus winter schedule from Cork offers 438,000 seats to European cities such as Paris, Amsterdam and Munich, together with winter hot spots Malaga, Lanzarote, Tenerife and Gran Canaria. The Cork-London route will continue to provide four daily services during the winter.

Aer Lingus will increase its winter operations out of Cork by almost 25,000 seats as a result of the new Cork-Lisbon route and an additional frequency to Tenerife, which will now operate two times per week.

Mike Rutter, Chief Operating Officer, Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to announce a new route for Cork and further grow our base at one of Europe’s leading airports. The new Cork-Lisbon route will begin as part of our winter programme and will operate year-round. This new route, along with increased capacity on our Tenerife service, allows us to grow our presence at Cork Airport, which remains a key priority for Aer Lingus.”

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “We welcome the decision by our biggest customer, Aer Lingus, to commence operations from Cork to Lisbon in response to strong consumer demand for additional flights from Cork Airport. This new route will be very popular for leisure and business in both directions. This announcement is an excellent development for Cork Airport and the 2.4 million passengers we serve across the south of Ireland.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates Pilot

Emirates Coming to Ireland in Search of Pilots

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2018
Read More
Finnair A350 XWB

Finnair Celebrates Start of Spring with Promotional Fares

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2018
Read More
S19_Dalaman_Turkey (lr)

TUI Announces Expanded Summer 2019 Programme

Michael FloodApril 3, 2018
Read More
Royal Caribbean International Symphony of the Seas Handover

Royal Caribbean Delivery Ceremony Welcomes Symphony of the Seas

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2018
Read More
Orlando

Visit Orlando Roadshow Returns to Dublin and Belfast

Michael FloodApril 3, 2018
Read More
Amadeus Flight Centre Partnership

Amadeus and Flight Centre Strategic Partnership to Drive Progress with NDC

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2018
Read More
Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 3rd April 2018

Sarah SlatteryApril 3, 2018
Read More
Irish Ferries Irish Sea Sale

Irish Ferries Floats Irish Sea Sale

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2018
Read More
Aer Lingus Irish Rugby Team

Aer Lingus Announces Additional Flights to Bordeaux for Irish Provincial Rugby Fans

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland