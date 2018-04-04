Aer Lingus Cork Winter Schedule Includes New Lisbon Route

Aer Lingus has announced a new route from Cork to Lisbon as part of its winter schedule, beginning 26th October 2018 and operating twice weekly year-round. Fares start from €39.99 and will be available for purchase from Wednesday 11th April.

The Aer Lingus winter schedule from Cork offers 438,000 seats to European cities such as Paris, Amsterdam and Munich, together with winter hot spots Malaga, Lanzarote, Tenerife and Gran Canaria. The Cork-London route will continue to provide four daily services during the winter.

Aer Lingus will increase its winter operations out of Cork by almost 25,000 seats as a result of the new Cork-Lisbon route and an additional frequency to Tenerife, which will now operate two times per week.

Mike Rutter, Chief Operating Officer, Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to announce a new route for Cork and further grow our base at one of Europe’s leading airports. The new Cork-Lisbon route will begin as part of our winter programme and will operate year-round. This new route, along with increased capacity on our Tenerife service, allows us to grow our presence at Cork Airport, which remains a key priority for Aer Lingus.”

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “We welcome the decision by our biggest customer, Aer Lingus, to commence operations from Cork to Lisbon in response to strong consumer demand for additional flights from Cork Airport. This new route will be very popular for leisure and business in both directions. This announcement is an excellent development for Cork Airport and the 2.4 million passengers we serve across the south of Ireland.”