Aer Lingus Extends ‘Book With Confidence’ Offer Until End 2021

Aer Lingus has extended its ‘Book with Confidence’ offer to 31st December 2021, which allows customers to change their flights up to two hours before they are due to depart with no change fee*.

The Aer Lingus ‘Book with Confidence’ offer is available on all fare types and customers can change their bookings as many times as they like.

David Shepherd, Aer Lingus Chief Commercial Officer, said: “At Aer Lingus we know that planning a much-wanted getaway right now is challenging. By extending our ‘Book with Confidence’ offer until the end of the year, our customers can book something to look forward to knowing that they will not lose money if their travel plans change.

“Whether it’s the much-longed-for family reunion, or the much-needed break on-the-beach, Aer Lingus customers can now start planning with confidence. We believe it is one of the most compelling reassurance offers in the market.”

Most fares** also include the option to exchange for a guaranteed voucher up to 14 days before travel. Plus, those who booked Advantage, Flex, Business or Business Flex fares have the option of a cash refund if they decide not to travel.

*Please note a fare difference may apply.

** Fare types includes: Plus, Smart, Advantage, Flex, Business or Business Flex fare