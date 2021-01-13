Aer Lingus extends flexible booking policy until end of summer

Aer Lingus has announced that it will extend its flexible booking policy until 30th September 2021 to afford customers the confidence to book a summer holiday in the knowledge that they can change their travel plans at no extra cost.

The airline’s Book with Confidence policy allows all customers travelling with Aer Lingus on any fare type to change their travel dates free of charge, and as many times as they wish, up to two hours before they travel*. Those who purchase an Advantage or Flex fare can also avail of a refund.

Certain fares** also include the option to exchange for a voucher up to 14 days before travel to any destination or within 14 days if a country’s travel guidance changes or customers decide they do not want to travel.***

*A fare difference may apply. Unlimited changes can be made on all bookings until 30th September 2021.

** Fare types includes: Plus, Smart, Advantage, Flex, Business or Business Flex fare

**Should a country move to red on the EU Travel Framework

Aer Lingus vouchers can be used to book travel to / from any destination on the Aer Lingus network over the next five years.

David Shepherd, Aer Lingus Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We understand that planning ahead is challenging at the moment but equally we recognise the need for something to look forward to. We hope that with by extending our flexible booking options our customers can have the confidence to plan for their summer holiday knowing that their booking can be changed at no extra cost.”

For more information on Aer Lingus’ flexible booking options please visit aerlingus.com.

#ittnswitchedon