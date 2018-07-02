Aer Lingus Flies the Flag at Dublin Pride 2018

More than 250 Aer Lingus employees, their friends and families took part in the 2018 Dublin Pride Parade at the weekend. As official airline of Dublin Pride 2018, Aer Lingus made its mark at the parade by managing to ‘land’ a specially designed Pride aircraft on the streets of Dublin.

As part of its investment in bringing diversity to the workplace, the airline set up the Aer Lingus LGBT and Allies Network with the aim of building an inclusive, open community where colleagues feel that they can bring their whole selves to work.

“We are committed to creating a working environment that is fully inclusive where colleagues are comfortable and confident bringing their whole selves to work,” said Mike Rutter, Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer. “We are going through a substantive growth period and we welcome people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to join us and help the airline be fit and ready for what lies ahead in the 21st century. We are delighted to have had such strong support from our colleagues at the parade and are proud to be the official airline of Dublin Pride 2018.”