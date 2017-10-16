News

Aer Lingus Hosts VIP Fam to Miami for Top Agents

For more than 100 years, Miami has attracted people from all over the world to live,work and play, lured by the sun and the magical atmosphere that pervades this magic city. So the sun and the fun greeted the Aer Lingus inaugural VIP fam trip to Miami. The action-packed itinerary was an eclectic mix of culture, plus activity coupled with the delights of multi-cultural dining.AL Business Class Grey RGB

The top agents stayed in the Biltmore Hotel, which is situated within minutes of downtown Coral Gables and the famous Miracle Mile, where a large variety of restaurants, boutiques and other shopping outlets are located.

The lobby of The Biltmore Hotel.

Lobby of the Biltmore Hotel

The 273-room resort is spread over more than 150 acres of tropical landscape complete with a 18 hole, 71 par championship Golf course, tennis courts, and one of the largest hotel pools in the USA (www.biltmorehotel.com).IMG_3211

One of the high lights of the trip was a visit to the MPH Club for luxury cars where the agents were invited to drive the Ferrari California convertible,the Lamborghini and the sensational BWM I- 8 hybrid.This a very upmarket car rental operation who have four branches in the Miami area. Rates are $1,000 per day and are commissionable to travel agents. Contact  stac@mphclub.comIMG_3197

 

The BMW -I 8 with gull wing doors.

The BMW -I- 8 with gull wing doors.

Jenny Rafter gets ready to drive the Lamborgini.

Jenny Rafter gets ready to drive the Lamborghini.

Sandra Corkin,Oasis Travel gets ready to experience the Ferrari convertible.

Sandra Corkin,Oasis Travel gets ready to experience the Ferrari convertible.

Michael Flood test drives the Ferrari.

Michael Flood test drives the Ferrari.

It was all click and go for Paul Hackett driving the Ferrari.

It was all click and go for Paul Hackett driving the Ferrari.

Eoghan Corry in the hybrid BWM.

Eoghan Corry in the hybrid BWM.

Checking out the street art in the Wynwood area.

Checking out the street art in the Wynwood area.

Billed as the World’s most exciting tour boat, the Miami Thriller adventure is must for all high speed boat fans.The Thriller Miami Speedboat has three Speedboat Adventure identical 55 foot vessels with a passenger capacity of 36.

Miami harbour..

Biscayne Bay,Miami.

Initially it is a quite sedate trip as you navigate the environs of Miami, that is until it is out to sea when speeds of 45 to 50mph are experienced. Contact abreuer@thrillermiami.com

A luxury cruiser owner hosting some friends.

A luxury cruiser owner hosting some friends in Miami.

Miami is one of the largest cruise terminals in the Uniter States and all the major cruise operators operate from here.

The pictured in Miami

The MS Regatta operated by Oceania Cruises.

 

The new Aer Lingus non-stop flights from Dublin to Miami , operates on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with EI-141 departing at 15.00 and arriving in Miami at 19.15.The return flight is EI-140 departing at 21.10 and arriving in Dublin at 10.35 the next day.

The flight is operated by an Airbus A-330 in a two class configuration of Business and Economy.

 

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

