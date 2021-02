Aer Lingus In Talks for Further Financial Support

Aer Lingus is in talks with the Government over receiving further financial support, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said. “To say very clearly,” he told the Dáil, “Aer Lingus will not be allowed to fail. It is already receiving substantial financial support from government. Discussions are underway on further support for the company so it is there when we need it again.”

