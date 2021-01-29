News

Aer Lingus Introduces Free Changes For Rest of 2021

Aer Lingus Introduces Free Changes For Rest of 2021

Aer Lingus has extended its ‘change for free’ policy until the end of 2021, allowing all passengers to change their flight on any route and on any far type as often as they need, up to two hours before departure.

The free change applies to any flight departing before the end of 2021, so long as the change is made before 30 September 2021, though a fare difference may apply.

Voucher Guarantee

Passengers buying all fare types – Plus, Smart, Advantage, Flex, Business or Business Flex – are entitled to a voucher if they decide not to fly. That voucher can be used to buy flights, bags, advance seat selection and lounge access; only passengers buying Advantage, Flex, Business or Business Flex fares will be guaranteed a cash refund if they so wish, applicable via Aer Lingus’ Refund Request page.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Holidaymakers Want ‘More Meaningful’ Trips

Fionn DavenportJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Petitions Irish High Court to Hand Back 36 Aircraft

Fionn DavenportJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

Industry giant Allianz Partners joins forces with Blink as it pioneers post-pandemic travel insurance transformation

Michael FloodJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

4,500 passengers arrive at Dublin Airport Over Three Days This Week

Fionn DavenportJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

Tourism New Zealand Campaign Mocks Social Influencers

Fionn DavenportJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

Easyjet Bullish About 2021 Despite Restricted Forecast

Fionn DavenportJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

Tourist Compensated for Lion Attack

Fionn DavenportJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

Airlines Claim Hotel Quarantine Has No Scientific Basis

Fionn DavenportJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

“Lack of Engagement” Offers No Clear Path for Recovery for Tourism Industry

Fionn DavenportJanuary 28, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn