Aer Lingus Introduces Free Changes For Rest of 2021

Aer Lingus has extended its ‘change for free’ policy until the end of 2021, allowing all passengers to change their flight on any route and on any far type as often as they need, up to two hours before departure.

The free change applies to any flight departing before the end of 2021, so long as the change is made before 30 September 2021, though a fare difference may apply.

Voucher Guarantee

Passengers buying all fare types – Plus, Smart, Advantage, Flex, Business or Business Flex – are entitled to a voucher if they decide not to fly. That voucher can be used to buy flights, bags, advance seat selection and lounge access; only passengers buying Advantage, Flex, Business or Business Flex fares will be guaranteed a cash refund if they so wish, applicable via Aer Lingus’ Refund Request page.