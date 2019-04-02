Aer Lingus Introduces Mood Lighting System

Aer Lingus has announced the introduction of a new customised mood lighting system to its fleet of aircraft. It is the latest in a range of innovations introduced by the airline, including a refreshed brand with updated logo and new aircraft livery.

Aer Lingus guests can now enjoy mood lighting that complements their journey and sets the ideal ambience whether they are travelling short-haul or long-haul. Aer Lingus has partnered with Cobalt Aerospace to deliver the best-in-class LED cabin lighting that features unique mood lighting settings to fit the Aer Lingus brand and minimise the effects of jet-lag.

The lighting system provides a versatile cabin interior that can adapt to deliver ambient and functional lighting settings to fit the phase of the journey. From ‘Strong Blue’ to ‘Dim Lavender’, each of the carefully-curated lighting settings has been chosen with the well-being of passengers through each phase of the flight in mind. The result is that Aer Lingus guests now arrive to their destination more energised than ever.

Aer Lingus worked closely with Cobalt to identify the ideal mood lighting for its guests and the airline. This process included testing thousands of colour variants and considering the furnishings, the on-board food offer, new Aer Lingus branding, cabin-crew uniforms, and more.

Mike Rutter, Chief Operating Officer, Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to unveil the new LED mood lighting system, which will further enhance the Aer Lingus guest in-flight experience. In recent years, we have invested significantly in our business, including the launch of a refreshed brand in January of this year to improving our value proposition and overall guest experience and becoming Ireland’s only 4-star airline. Innovations that we have introduced include the roll-out of wi-fi on our A330s, automated check-in and bag drop at Dublin Airport, Business Class improvement with fully lie-flat beds, and Economy Class catering upgrades. The introduction of this mood lighting system is the latest initiative to improve our guests’ comfort onboard.”

Ben Brown, Director, Cobalt Aerospace, added: “Partnering with Aer Lingus to deliver customised mood lighting is a great development for our company. Cobalt Aerospace offers highly advanced LED lighting systems for aircraft interiors, an enhancement that will give Aer Lingus guests unrivalled comfort.”

Currently, 25 of the Aer Lingus aircraft have been fitted with the experience-enhancing lighting, and the remainder of the fleet will be fitted during standard maintenance checks.