Aer Lingus introduces new saver fare

Aer Lingus has introduced the brand new Saver Fare, its new low fare for transatlantic flights. Designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s traveller, the new Saver Fare offers guests more choice and flexibility.This reaffirms the carrier as the leading carrier for transatlantic flights.

The introduction of Saver Fare is aimed at providing greater choice to today’s traveller. This is in addition to our existing all-inclusive Smart Fare offering.

Perfect for those looking to travel light on direct flights between Ireland and North America, the new Saver Fare includes one piece of 10kg cabin baggage, in-flight entertainment and on-board meals. Guests can then choose from a range of added on extras, from checked baggage, seat selection, blanket, headphones, at additional cost.

Our all-inclusive Smart Fare option, which includes checked baggage, free seat selection, blanket and headphones is available as always and still offers our guests exceptional value across the Atlantic. Guests looking to make a booking with no fuss and enjoy all the extras that have always been included can choose the Smart Fare.

Declan Kearney, Aer Lingus Director of Communications, said:

“At Aer Lingus we are committed to offering our guests the best value with the best service across our network and to North America. We recognise that there is not a one-size fits all for today’s traveller and we want to provide an array of fare choices for our guests. That’s why we have introduced our new Saver Fare, recognising the desire for some travellers to go à la carte, book their flight and choose any additional extras should they so wish.

“While our new Saver Fare will appeal to certain travellers, our Smart Fare which includes all our usual extras is still great value to North America. With more choice than ever for today’s traveller, Aer Lingus represents the best value because we serve central airports, and offer four star service now at an even more affordable price.”

Aer Lingus Saver Fares start from €169 each way as part of a return trip. Book your transatlantic Saver Fare now for travel from 01 October 2017. Available on direct flights between Ireland and North America via AerLingus.com.

Smart Fares including 23kg checked baggage, 10kg cabin baggage, complimentary meal and drinks, in-flight entertainment, seat selection, headphones and blanket, start from €209.

For more visit aerlingus.com.