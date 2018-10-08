Aer Lingus is an Airline Partner of The X Factor 2018

Aer Lingus has become an official Airline Partner of The X Factor 2018 in a deal that sees the airline appear on the prime-time TV talent show that sees aspiring singers compete to win a major recording contract.

Kicking off the airline’s appearance on the show, Aer Lingus flew the ‘Girls’, ‘Groups’ and ‘Overs’ to the judges’ houses. As revealed in the first judges’ houses show, the Girls group flew from London to Los Angeles in California, via Aer Lingus’s direct Dublin to LAX route. Once there, they performed to try and secure a place in the live shows, which begin later this month.

Ruth Ranson, Director of Communications, Aer Lingus, said: “Aer Lingus is proud to be an Airline Partner of The X Factor. We hope that The X Factor contestants enjoy taking to the skies with Aer Lingus. Our dedicated cabin crew, flight crew and ground staff, who go above and beyond every day to ensure our guests experience the very best service, were instrumental to ensuring the success of this partnership.

“With a route network connecting to 15 destinations in North America it is easier than ever to fly to the USA and Canada with Aer Lingus and enjoy famous Irish hospitality with Ireland’s only 4-star airline.”

Filming for the show took place at London Heathrow’s Terminal 2 and included contestants checking-in for their flights, inside the exclusive Aer Lingus Business Class lounge, and onboard in the airline’s Business Class cabins.

Aer Lingus check-in agents and cabin crew also appeared on the show, revealing to the excited contestants where they would be flying, before leaving them to relax in comfort until they appeared at their final destination to perform before the judges.

The X Factor contestants’ destination for the popular jJudges’ houses episodes are revealed on the judges’ houses episodes. The first of these episodes appeared on Virgin Media One at 8pm on Sunday 7th October. The second and third judges’ houses episodes will be broadcast next weekend on Saturday 13th October and Sunday 14th October.