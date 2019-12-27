Aer Lingus January Seat Sale

The Aer Lingus January Seat Sale has landed with three million seats on sale, including up to 30% off European travel and with flights to North America from just €189 each way.

Aer Lingus January Seat Sale fares to Europe are valid for travel from 1 March to 15 June 2020, while those for travel to North America are valid between 1 April and 15 June 2020. All fares include taxes and charges. Book by midnight 21 January 2020. Terms and conditions apply.

Choose sunny thrills over winter chills this season with a seat to sea-swimming, site-seeing, sun-gleaming destinations including Lisbon, Lanzarote, Los Angeles and lots more. Whether it’s sandy beaches, city breaks, family fun or vibrant nightlife you’re seeking, Aer Lingus has offers for all.

In 2019, New York was the most visited destination on the Aer Lingus North Atlantic network. Those seeking a stateside getaway in 2020 will be spoilt for choice in the Aer Lingus January Seat Sale with fares to Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Washington and other top US destinations from €189 each way.

If it’s cultured coves or Adriatic azures you’re after, Aer Lingus is offering up to 30% off European travel to popular destinations including Malaga, Tenerife, Barcelona and Faro, while urbanites can explore city-scapes and stunning skylines in Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon, among many others.

In summer 2020, Aer Lingus will operate a new schedule with two new summer routes direct from Shannon, commencing flights to Paris, France from March and to Barcelona, Spain from May next year, and three new direct routes from Dublin to Brindisi, Puglia, the Greek Island of Rhodes and Alghero, Sardinia starting in May.

Those looking further afield now have 16 North American routes from Dublin and Shannon to choose from including New York, Newark, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Hartford, Philadelphia and Minneapolis St Paul. Summer 2020 will see Aer Lingus’s best ever capacity to North America with more seats on sale to transatlantic destinations. Orlando, Florida, will move from a four flights per week service to six flights per week, the Miami service will increase from two to three flights per week, and the Dublin to Seattle route will move to a daily service in summer 2020, increasing from five flights per week.

Guests flying Stateside with Aer Lingus will receive complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment, and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon Airports.