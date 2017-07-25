Aer Lingus to Launch Dublin-Miami on 1st September

The House on Dublins Lesson Street was transformed into a miniature Miami for the launch of the new service to Miami.Some came in white whilst others came bright.It was a great launch party and Yvonne Muldoon and her team created a real South Beach atmosphere.

The new Aer Lingus non-stop flights from Dublin to Miami will commence on 1st September 2017, operating on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with EI-141 departing at 15.00 and arriving in Miami at 19.15.

The return flight is EI-140 departing at 21.10 and arriving in Dublin at 10.35. The aircraft is an Airbus A330 with a two-class configuration of Business Class and Economy Class.

The Aer Lingus Airbus A-330.

Greater Miami and the Beaches is famous its turquoise waters,white sandy beaches and picture perfect weather.Multiple attractions,recreational activities,museums and festivals.Top class accommodation coupled with world class cuisine,sophisticated night life and a vast array of shopping outlets go to make up the magnetic appeal of this city.

Rowena Shanley,Sunway won the top prize of two return flights to MIA with Aer Lingus ,seven nights accommadtion plus a $100 voucher for the Hard Rock Cafe.

The second prize was won by Sean McCarthy from Club Travel, his prize was two return tickets to

MIA with Aer Lingus , plus five nights accommodation.