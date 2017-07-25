News

Aer Lingus to Launch Dublin-Miami on 1st September

Aer Lingus to Launch Dublin-Miami on 1st September

The House on Dublins Lesson Street was transformed into a miniature Miami for the launch of the new service to Miami.Some came in white whilst others came bright.It was a great launch party and Yvonne Muldoon and her team created  a real South Beach atmosphere.
The new Aer Lingus non-stop flights from Dublin to Miami will commence on 1st September 2017, operating on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with EI-141 departing at 15.00 and arriving in Miami at 19.15.

Bepi Gaidoni,BCD Travel and Alan Molloy,Aer Lingus.

Bepi Gaidoni,BCD Travel and Alan Molloy,Aer Lingus.

The return flight is EI-140 departing at 21.10 and arriving in Dublin at 10.35. The aircraft is an Airbus A330 with a two-class configuration of Business Class and Economy Class. New AerLingus A330 St Carthage5

The Aer Lingus Airbus A-330.

 

Greater Miami  and the Beaches is famous its turquoise waters,white sandy beaches and picture perfect weather.Multiple attractions,recreational activities,museums and festivals.Top class accommodation coupled with world class cuisine,sophisticated night life and a vast array of shopping outlets go to make up the magnetic appeal of this city.

Robert Hill,Intercontinental Hotels,John Keogh,Aer Lingus, with Ciara Hanley and Nicky Logue,Intercontential Hotels.

Robert Hill,Intercontinental Hotels,John Keogh,Aer Lingus, with Ciara Hanley and Nicky Logue,Intercontential Hotels.

Seb Sarrasin, Greater Miami CVB, and Yvonne Muldoon, Director of Sales - Aer Lingus, present prize to Rowena Shanley, from Sunway.

Seb Sarrasin, Greater Miami CVB, and Yvonne Muldoon, Director of Sales – Aer Lingus, present prize to Rowena Shanley, from Sunway.

Rowena Shanley,Sunway won the top prize of two return flights to MIA with Aer Lingus ,seven nights accommadtion plus a $100 voucher for the Hard Rock Cafe.

The Topflight team of Jonthan Hewitt,Shauna Keally,Michelle Anderson,Marie Doherty and Carmen Mazzone at the Miami launch.

The Topflight team of Jonathan Hewitt,Shauna Kelly,Michelle Anderson,Marie Doherty and Carmen Mazzone at the Miami launch.

Seb Sarrasin, left, from Greater Miami CVB, and Yvonne Muldoon, Director of Sales - Aer Lingus, present prize to Sean McCarthy, from Club Travel.

Seb Sarrasin, left, from Greater Miami CVB, and Yvonne Muldoon,Director of Sales – Aer Lingus, present the prize vouchers  to Sean McCarthy, from Club Travel.

The second prize was won by Sean McCarthy from Club Travel, his prize was two return tickets to

MIA with Aer Lingus , plus five nights accommodation.

 

Peter Cullen,Bettina Haltmeyer, and Will Walshe from click and go.

Peter Cullen,Bettina Haltmeyer, and Will Walshe from click and go.

 

Alice Carrick,Aoife O'Brien,Kate Keegan and Lisa Doorly from TourAmerica.

Alice Carrick,Aoife O’Brien,Kate Keegan and Lisa Doorly from TourAmerica.

 

Victoria Green,Deidre Whelan and Anca Chirita from e travel at the Miami launch.

Victoria Green,Deidre Whelan and Anca Chirita from e- travel at the Miami launch.

Smart flies Aer Lingus - White on green

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

WH Veranda Suite-XL

Silversea Luxury Seven-Day Cruise in Northern Europe

Michael FloodJuly 25, 2017
Read More
Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 25th July 2017

Sarah SlatteryJuly 24, 2017
Read More
london gaa launch 13

CityJet becomes the Official Airline of London GAA

Michael FloodJuly 24, 2017
Read More
Repro Free: Thursday 21st July, Dublin Airport: Aer Lingus welcomed a piece of Irish aviation history into its hangar at Dublin airport today as it received a Douglas DC-3 aircraft hailing from the 1940s and 50s and freshly painted in the Aer Lingus livery of that era. The DC-3 was the fifth aircraft type to be operated by Aer Lingus in 1940 and at that time was part of a fleet of just 5, while todays fleet now stands at 63 aircraft operating more than 100 routes to UK, Europe and North America. The DC-3 aircraft will feature in Bray Air Display and Foynes Air Show this weekend. Pictured are Aer Lingus cabin crew Sarah Jane Bennett and Christina Foley wearing the airlines 1940s uniform together. Picture Jason Clarke

Aer Lingus gets nostalgic about the DC 3

Michael FloodJuly 24, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Issues New Travel Agents Licence

Neil SteedmanJuly 24, 2017
Read More
Relax in tropical splendor on the deserted barrier island beaches surrounding Marco Island.

Naples on Florida’s Paradise Coast a Must Visit Destination

Michael FloodJuly 23, 2017
Read More
Travelport Drive Me

Booking a Car Transfer Made Easy with Travelport Drive Me

Neil SteedmanJuly 23, 2017
Read More
IMG_0822

AirWaves from Royal Caribbean/Celebrity Cruises/Azamara Club Cruises

Michael FloodJuly 20, 2017
Read More
300th flight destination of Turkish Airlines is Phuket. (PRNewsfoto/Turkish Airlines)

Phuket, Thailand, is Turkish Airlines 300th Destination

Michael FloodJuly 19, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland