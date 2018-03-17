Aer Lingus Launches Super-Low Stateside Fares

Celebrate this St Patrick’s Day weekend by booking a break to visit your Irish-American ancestors with transatlantic fares from just €159. The luck of the Irish is upon us as Aer Lingus launches its lowest ever saver fare to its biggest range of destination across North America just in time for the national celebrations.

Valid for travel between 1st April and 15th June 2018, choose your own America with Aer Lingus with direct flights to destinations including scenic Seattle, sunny Miami and historic Philadelphia. Bid ‘Top o’ the mornin’’ to your American cousins and book your break by Monday 2nd April 2018 to avail of transatlantic flight prices starting from €159.

Aer Lingus St Patrick’s Day Special Fares

Dublin to New York JFK from €159

Dublin to Newark from €159

Dublin to Hartford from €159

Dublin to Boston from €159

Dublin to Toronto from €159

Dublin to Washington from €159

Dublin to Philadelphia from €159

Dublin to Miami from €209

Dublin to Chicago from €209

Dublin to Los Angeles from €209

Dublin to Seattle from €209

Dublin to San Francisco from €209

Dublin to Orlando from €229

Guests flying with Aer Lingus in 2018 will enjoy Ireland’s only 4-star airline service, flights to central airports, and the airline’s excellent timekeeping.

Fares are valid for travel from 1st April to 15th June 2018 and include taxes, charges and fees. Book by 2nd April 2018. Terms and conditions apply.