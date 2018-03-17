News

Aer Lingus Launches Super-Low Stateside Fares

Celebrate this St Patrick’s Day weekend by booking a break to visit your Irish-American ancestors with transatlantic fares from just €159. The luck of the Irish is upon us as Aer Lingus launches its lowest ever saver fare to its biggest range of destination across North America just in time for the national celebrations.

Valid for travel between 1st April and 15th June 2018, choose your own America with Aer Lingus with direct flights to destinations including scenic Seattle, sunny Miami and historic Philadelphia. Bid ‘Top o’ the mornin’’ to your American cousins and book your break by Monday 2nd April 2018 to avail of transatlantic flight prices starting from €159.

Aer Lingus St Patrick’s Day Special Fares

  • Dublin to New York JFK from €159
  • Dublin to Newark from €159
  • Dublin to Hartford from €159
  • Dublin to Boston from €159
  • Dublin to Toronto from €159
  • Dublin to Washington from €159
  • Dublin to Philadelphia from €159
  • Dublin to Miami from €209
  • Dublin to Chicago from €209
  • Dublin to Los Angeles from €209
  • Dublin to Seattle from €209
  • Dublin to San Francisco from €209
  • Dublin to Orlando from €229

Guests flying with Aer Lingus in 2018 will enjoy Ireland’s only 4-star airline service, flights to central airports, and the airline’s excellent timekeeping.

Fares are valid for travel from 1st April to 15th June 2018 and include taxes, charges and fees. Book by 2nd April 2018. Terms and conditions apply.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

