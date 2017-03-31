Aer Lingus launches AerClub loyalty programme

The airline was joined by travel enthusiast and popular TV presenter, Kathryn Thomas, to officially launch AerClub, its new loyalty programme. Powered by Avios and designed to meet the needs of today’s traveller, AerClub is aimed at everyone and offers greater rewards every time its members fly.

However luggage charges and in flight purchases are not yet included but it is planned to include them later .

It is the first Irish airline loyalty programme to give its members the opportunity to collect Avios reward points not only ‘in the air’ every time they book flights, but also ‘on the ground’ and ‘online’ from a wide range of brands including retail, hotels and car hire, across the island of Ireland, Europe and North America.

AerClub members will collect Avios points each time they buy a flight with Aer Lingus and its partner airlines – British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Qantas and United Airlines

AerClub has teamed up with a number of partners to ensure members can collect Avios points in lots of ways – weekly shop at SuperValu , retail therapy at Kildare Village, that ‘something special’ atAppleby Jewellers, together with other retail partners such as Holidays with Aer Lingus, Restaurant Circle and hotel providers such as Agoda, Kaligo.com and Rocketmiles.

Online shopping via the Avios eStore also allows members to Avios points with top name Irish and international brands.

AerClub already boasts some 400,000 members with an additional 1,500 signing up every day to collect Avios points and turn them into reward flights with Aer Lingus.

Marking the official launch of AerClub, Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer, Mike Rutter said: “We are delighted to officially launch AerClub and to be the first Irish airline loyalty programme that gives members opportunities to earn rewards not only in the air but also through purchases made on the ground and online via our retail partners. Unlike many loyalty programmes AerClub is centred on inclusivity and already we have over 400,000 members with as many as 1,500 continuing to sign up each day. Partnering with recognised brands such as SuperValu and Kildare Village allows members to collect Avios points with everyday purchases which in turn can be used to fly with Aer Lingus on more than 100 routes across Europe and North America.”

AerClub ambassador Kathryn Thomas commented: “For a large part of my TV career in the earlier years I was a travel presenter which certainly opened my eyes to many exciting destinations across the globe and I have to admit my love for travelling is stronger than ever. AerClub is exactly that kind of loyalty programme that makes sense to me – by doing everyday things like grocery shopping or indulging in some retail therapy you can earn points that become flights.”