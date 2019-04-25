Aer Lingus Launches Apple Pay on Mobile App

Aer Lingus has launched Apple Pay as a new payment method for guests on the move through its mobile app.

Use of the Aer Lingus mobile app has increased by 50% in the past year as passengers take advantage of its convenient and secure payments in euro, sterling and US dollars. Secure payments via Apple Pay can be made by using touch ID or through Apple’s new facial recognition software, available on the iPhone X.

Apple Pay has been made available thanks to Aer Lingus’s new payments hub platform, working with its technology partner Voyego, the travel division of the Comtrade Group. The imitative is part of the airline’s continuing drive to innovate to improve the overall guest travel experience.

Dave O’Donovan, Director of Digital and Mobile Technologies, Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to add the Apple Pay option on our mobile app, as it is another convenient and secure way to pay for your flights. As we add more and better functionality on our mobile app, more of our guests are choosing to browse and book flights in this way. We will continue to explore ways to add new functionality to give our customers the best possible experience. This latest innovation also comes soon after the launch of our new AerCredit card, which, in partnership with the Bank of Ireland, is exclusively available to our guests.”