Aer Lingus Launches Transatlantic Autumn Sale Fares

Aer Lingus has announced its latest transatlantic offers for autumn travel, with a range of destinations including Boston, Chicago, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, Washington, Los Angeles, Newark, Hartford and, newly added, Miami. Fares start from €199 each way for travel between 1st September and 31st October 2017.

This autumn marks the arrival of the new Aer Lingus new direct route to Miami, Florida, which commences on 1st September with three flights per week from Dublin. Affectionately named ‘The Magic City’, Miami is a bustling metropolis with fashion, food, architecture and culture to appeal to all travellers. If sun, sand and sea is more your scene, Florida enjoys tropical temperatures all year-round.

Aer Lingus also has a brand new Airbus A330-300 in its fleet. The aircraft, named St Carthage with registration EI-GAJ, has 313 seats, with 30 in Business Class and 283 in Economy Class.

Aer Lingus guests flying to the USA this autumn will enjoy the Skytrax 4-star airline experience with the best in-flight entertainment, complimentary meal, free 23kg baggage allowance and the ease of US Customs and Border pre-clearance in Dublin and Shannon Airports before boarding.

Fares are valid for travel from 1st September to 31st October 2017 and include taxes, charges and fees. Terms and conditions apply.

NEW: Fly to Miami from €249 each way

New York from €209 each way

Orlando from €249 each way

Los Angeles from €279 each way

Valid for travel from 1st September to 31st October 2017