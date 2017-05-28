News

Aer Lingus Launches Transatlantic Autumn Sale Fares

Aer Lingus Launches Transatlantic Autumn Sale Fares

Aer Lingus has announced its latest transatlantic offers for autumn travel, with a range of destinations including Boston, Chicago, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, Washington, Los Angeles, Newark, Hartford and, newly added, Miami. Fares start from €199 each way for travel between 1st September and 31st October 2017.

This autumn marks the arrival of the new Aer Lingus new direct route to Miami, Florida, which commences on 1st September with three flights per week from Dublin. Affectionately named ‘The Magic City’, Miami is a bustling metropolis with fashion, food, architecture and culture to appeal to all travellers. If sun, sand and sea is more your scene, Florida enjoys tropical temperatures all year-round.

Aer Lingus also has a brand new Airbus A330-300 in its fleet. The aircraft, named St Carthage with registration EI-GAJ, has 313 seats, with 30 in Business Class and 283 in Economy Class.

Aer Lingus guests flying to the USA this autumn will enjoy the Skytrax 4-star airline experience with the best in-flight entertainment, complimentary meal, free 23kg baggage allowance and the ease of US Customs and Border pre-clearance in Dublin and Shannon Airports before boarding.

Fares are valid for travel from 1st September to 31st October 2017 and include taxes, charges and fees. Terms and conditions apply.

NEW: Fly to Miami from €249 each way

New York from €209 each way

Orlando from €249 each way

Los Angeles from €279 each way

Valid for travel from 1st September to 31st October 2017Smart flies Aer Lingus - White on green

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Fitzpatrick-NY-Manhattan-Hotel-v2s2zz09sa2kmbb33mdf5s

John Fitzpatrick celebrates 25 years for the Fitzpatrick Manhattan Hotel

Michael FloodMay 28, 2017
Read More
DeltaBoston3

Delta Air Lines Launches New Daily Dublin-Boston Service

Michael FloodMay 27, 2017
Read More
Aerial image

Turkish Airlines and Island Marketing Present the Maldives in Dublin and Cork

Michael FloodMay 25, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence, Renews Another

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Expedia Cuba

Expedia Now Offers Hotels in Cuba Through Global Platforms

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Princess Cruises Royal Princess

Princess Cruises Launches Euro Pricing for Irish Agents

Michael FloodMay 25, 2017
Read More
ASM Your Car Hire

Norma is Your Car Hire April Winner

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Aircraft Featured Image

Norwegian Starts 10-Day €99 Sale on Ireland-USA Flights

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
CLIA 2016 Year In Review

CLIA Official 2016 Global Passenger Numbers Exceed Projections

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland