Aer Lingus launches biggest ever pilot recruitement drive

Aer Lingus has launched its largest ever pilot recruitment drive with over 100 direct entry pilot positions available at its home base in Dublin airport. Ireland’s only 4 Star airline promises an exciting and rewarding career flying modern Airbus A320/1 and Airbus A330 to more than 100 destinations across UK, Europe and North American where the airline offers 14 routes direct from Ireland.

Aer Lingus has grown significantly in recent years having added five new transatlantic routes to its longhaul network in the last two years which include Hartford, Los Angeles, Newark, Miami and, just last week, Philadelphia.

In fact this winter will see the airline operating its largest ever winter programme with 300,000 additional seats to Europe and North America.

The airline’s fleet is also expanding as Aer Lingus is due to take delivery of eight brand new Airbus A321 Neo Long Range aircraft in the next few years as well as a new Airbus A330 aircraft by the end of 2017.

Speaking at the announcement, Mike Rutter, Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer said:

“This is an exciting time to join Aer Lingus. As Ireland’s only 4 Star airline and we are proud to be internationally recognised for the 4 Star quality guest experience we provide. We are looking for highly motivated individuals who are committed to delivering our excellent service and who are tuned into the challenging commercial priorities faced by a value carrier in today’s highly competitive aviation sector. There are more than 100 positions available for direct entry pilots and over the next three years we plan to recruit up to 200.”

Applicants are invited to apply online via the Aer Lingus careers website http://careers.aerlingus.com. The closing date for applications is 29 October, 2017.

Essential criteria include: