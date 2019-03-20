Aer Lingus Launches New Service Cork to Dubrovnik

The Croatian Tourist board held an event to celebrate the launch of the new Aer Lingus service from Cork- Dubrovnik which commences on 4th May this year, operating a twice weekly service through to September.

The trade event took place in the River Lee hotel and was co-hosted by Aer Lingus and Cork Airport

Support from the trade in Cork was outstanding for this new service with more than 80 trade partners in attendance.

The evening was an educational event on the destination of Dubrovnik with taste and flavours of Croatia samples on the night.