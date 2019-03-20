News

Aer Lingus Launches New Service Cork to Dubrovnik

Aer Lingus Launches New Service Cork to Dubrovnik

The Croatian Tourist board held an event to celebrate the launch of the new Aer Lingus service from Cork- Dubrovnik which commences on 4th May this year, operating a twice weekly service through to September.

 

The trade event took place in the River Lee hotel and was co-hosted by Aer Lingus and Cork Airport

Support from the trade in Cork was outstanding for this new service with more than 80 trade partners in attendance.

The evening was an educational event on the destination of Dubrovnik with taste and flavours of Croatia samples on the night.

Gigi, Jenny Rafter, Sandra Milovconic and Brian Gallaher Cork Airport.

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to Cease Tax-Free Sales on Flights

Michael FloodMarch 20, 2019
Read More

Hannon Travel Expands into UK with New Belfast Office

Michael FloodMarch 20, 2019
Read More

Cork Airport Rolls Out the Sunflower Lanyard

Michael FloodMarch 20, 2019
Read More

Cathay Pacific Wants to Increase Flights from Dublin to Hong Kong

Michael FloodMarch 20, 2019
Read More

The ‘Greening’ of the Great Wall of China

Michael FloodMarch 20, 2019
Read More

Kerala is God’s Own Country

Ian BloomfieldMarch 20, 2019
Read More

Atlantic Joint Venture: a Partnership of Air Canada, Lufthansa Group and United Airlines

Ian BloomfieldMarch 19, 2019
Read More

Paula Cross Wins Trip for Two to Capital Region USA

Michael FloodMarch 19, 2019
Read More

Greek Sympossio Returns to Cooks Academy in Dublin

Ian BloomfieldMarch 19, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland