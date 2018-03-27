Aer Lingus Launches Search for New North America Destinations

Aer Lingus has announced plans to search for new destination airports in North America. The airline will take delivery of up to 12 new A321 NEO long range aircraft between 2019 and 2021, which, in addition to its current A330 fleet, will result in significant additional capacity on its North American network.

International Airlines Group and Aer Lingus have launched a Request for Information for Commercial Support for Transatlantic Network Development (RFI). The process presents a unique opportunity for North American airports and their local communities to invest alongside Aer Lingus in the introduction or expansion of Aer Lingus services. Multiple studies have shown the economic multiplier benefits of international air service. Aer Lingus would operate from Dublin, Europe’s fastest growing transatlantic hub, offering both US Customs and Border Protection pre-clearance for US-bound passengers and extensive onward connectivity throughout Europe for US-originating passengers.

The process is extended to airports not yet served by Aer Lingus for new route opportunity and those already served by Aer Lingus, for increased capacity/frequencies. The tender process applies to the A321LR aircraft as well as existing A330 aircraft, as wide-body capacity may become available by substitution with the new A321LR aircraft.

Airports, along with local government, business and tourism bodies, are invited to submit information to assist in building the commercial and operational case to operate a new direct route by Friday 6th April 2018. Shortlisted airport meetings will take place at the end of April at Routes Europe, followed by an official announcement of 2019 destinations in early May.

The growth in transatlantic operations is a key element of the Aer Lingus strategy of expanding its Dublin Airport base into a major hub. While traditionally Aer Lingus connected Ireland and North America, today more than a third of Aer Lingus transatlantic guests are connecting through Dublin on to its extensive UK and European network.

Greg Kaldahl, Aer Lingus Chief Strategy and Planning Officer, said: “Aer Lingus has a proven track record in developing new and profitable transatlantic routes. Having doubled the scale of our transatlantic operation over the past five years, we continue our mission to be the leading value carrier on the North Atlantic. This is a great opportunity for economic growth through tourism and commercial links for regions and airports in North America, and we are confident that many communities will choose to engage with us in this exciting process.”

Aer Lingus will this summer operate its largest ever transatlantic network, now flying direct on 15 North American routes, including new routes Dublin-Seattle and Dublin-Philadelphia that will begin operating as part of this year’s summer schedule.