Aer Lingus Launches September Seat Sale

September marks the start of the ‘winter blues’ but the disheartened can find happiness in booking a winter holiday, according to new research from Aer Lingus that explores the effect that holidaying in winter can have on our levels of joy.



Aer Lingus has launched its September seat sale, giving sun-seekers and city-breakers every reason to book a winter break with flights to North America from €169 each-way, to Continental Europe from €29.99 one-way, and to the UK from €22.99 one-way, all including taxes and charges. Offers are valid for travel between 1st November and 28th February for UK and European destinations, and 1st November and 31st March for travel to North America.

Stressful September

A third of adults in Ireland say they feel stressed in September and this is reflected in the 7% drop in mood that is experienced between August and September. This negativity stems from the turn in weather and the shorter, darker days for 79% of survey respondents, while 41% said the end of summer was the cause of them feeling blue.

To counteract the doom and gloom, more than one in five Irish adults (22%) are planning an autumn/winter getaway to break up the tedious months ahead (27%) and to avoid the bad weather at home (26%). One in 10 say they would consider a trip abroad at this time of year to bust stress and relax.

Something to Look Forward To

The joy of anticipation is something that Irish adults are keen to capitalise on, with six in 10 saying it is important to have something to look forward to once summer has ended. A holiday appears to be top of the list, with 80% saying that they want to take a winter break this year.

When asked which they would most look forward to between now and the end of the year, travel narrowly won out over tradition with 35% electing for a break away over the excitement of Christmas (34%).

Winter Away

City breaks (34%) and winter sun holidays (32%) are the most desired types of breaks, although there are some opposing views among the age groups. City breaks prove most popular among 16 – 24 year olds (41%), young working professionals aged 25 – 34 are seeking transatlantic adventure (23%), and winter sun is the priority for those over the age of 55 (45%).

Overall, the Aer Lingus destinations that Irish people most wish to visit this winter are New York (18%), Florida (7%), Malaga (6%), Faro (6%) and Barcelona (5%).

Happiness Is…

According to the Aer Lingus research, just thinking about booking a holiday makes Irish people feel happy and excited (46%) and being on the holiday itself is a happy moment for more than half of respondents (51%), proving a strong correlation between winter breaks and positive frame of mind.

Post-holiday, reminiscing with those they travelled with was a happy occasion for half of Irish adults (49%) and the associated bragging rights to family and friends once back on Irish soil also created a lasting afterglow for 45%.

Book a Happy Winter Break

It is now easier than ever to create your own happiness this winter as Aer Lingus launches its Happy Winter September seat sale, which is live from now until midnight on 25th September.

Mike Rutter, Chief Operating Officer, said: “Winter sun and a happy winter break are just hours away with 194,000 additional seats to Europe added to the Aer Lingus winter schedule, including a new route to Bilbao, Spain, and an extra 190,000 seats to the Canary Islands. Transatlantic globe-trotters can now fly direct with Aer Lingus to 11 North American cities, including recently launched Miami, Florida, and two ways to New York, via JFK and Newark, New Jersey, from €169 when availing of Aer Lingus’s new Saver Fare pricing.”

The research was conducted by Amárach Research on behalf of Aer Lingus in August 2017 among a nationally representative sample of adults in Ireland aged 16+, 49% male and 51% female.