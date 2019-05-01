News

Aer Lingus Launches Travel Money Online

Aer Lingus has teamed up with Fexco to launch Aer Lingus Travel Money, an online ordering system for foreign currency, with the money being delivered direct to your door.

According to Aer Lingus, the service offers more than 50 currencies, competitive rates, and 0% commission, with the converted cash being “securely delivered to your door via a secure network”.

You can select a delivery date when placing your order up to 10 days in advance of the delivery date. There is free delivery on orders above €750, with next-day delivery available.

On Wednesday 1 May Aer Lingus Travel Money was offering £84.24 / U$$109.07 for €100, compared to £84.12 / $108.83 from Foreign Currency Exchange International and £83.77 / $108.39 from An Post.

