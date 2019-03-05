Aer Lingus Makes Changes to Summer 2019 Flights

Aer Lingus has announced changes to its 2019 summer flight schedules, with the Dublin to Montreal planned for this year being deferred to summer 2020.

Aircraft delivery delays have necessitated Aer Lingus to make the following changes to its summer 2019 schedule:

Postponement of the commencement of the Dublin to Montreal service, due to start on 8 August 2019, to summer 2020.

Temporary reduction in frequency on four transatlantic routes (DUB-PHL, DUB-MSP, DUB-BDL, SNN–JFK) during July 2019.

All guests booked to fly on affected flights are being accommodated on alternative flights. Aer Lingus wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused.