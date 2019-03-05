News

Aer Lingus Makes Changes to Summer 2019 Flights

Aer Lingus Makes Changes to Summer 2019 Flights

Aer Lingus has announced changes to its 2019 summer flight schedules, with the Dublin to Montreal planned for this year being deferred to summer 2020.

Aircraft delivery delays have necessitated Aer Lingus to make the following changes to its summer 2019 schedule:

Postponement of the commencement of the Dublin to Montreal service, due to start on 8 August 2019, to summer 2020.

Temporary reduction in frequency on four transatlantic routes (DUB-PHL, DUB-MSP, DUB-BDL, SNN–JFK) during July 2019.

All guests booked to fly on affected flights are being accommodated on alternative flights. Aer Lingus wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Loganair Announces New Dublin-Carlisle Lake District Route

Neil SteedmanMarch 6, 2019
Read More

Lydia Akerman is Off to See Amazing Thailand on Finnair

Michael FloodMarch 5, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries Has Weekend Flash Sale

Michael FloodMarch 5, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 5th March 2019

Neil SteedmanMarch 5, 2019
Read More

The Bedford Townhouse & Café is Officially Opened

Neil SteedmanMarch 5, 2019
Read More

British Airways Unveils A319 in BEA Retro Livery

Michael FloodMarch 5, 2019
Read More

Discover the Transformation of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Ian BloomfieldMarch 5, 2019
Read More

Chinese Travel Agents Learn All About Ireland

Michael FloodMarch 5, 2019
Read More

Shannon Welcomes Second Weekly Flight with Lufthansa

Michael FloodFebruary 28, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland